Optical Power Meter Market to Observe Prominent Growth of 6.5% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Analysis

Optical power meter market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.5%. Growing demand for research and development activities is acting as the major factor for the growth of the market.

Data Bridge Market Research's latest report, " Optical Power Meter Market " provides a thorough analysis of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape, offering valuable insights for industry professionals.

This Optical Power Meter research report analyses top players in the key regions like North America, South America, Middle east and Africa, Asia and Pacific region.

Global optical power meter market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.5%. Growing demand for research and development activities is acting as the major factor for the growth of the market.

An optical power meter is a device that measures electricity and power in an optical signal. Optical power meters were used to test the average amount of power in fiber optic networks and systems. A power meter is a combination and integration of a calibrated sensor, display and measuring amplifier and display, which measures and monitors the range of wavelengths and power levels. The calibrated sensor is integrated with a photodiode which is used to measure the wavelengths and power levels in the system. The sensors consist of silicon, germanium or InGaAs based semiconductor. Different sensor types used in optical power meters have different characteristics. A measuring amplifier is used to verify accuracy and to deliver data and information. The display unit provides the monitored and measured optical power reading and set wavelength. An optical power meter also helps to determine the power loss incurred by the optical signal while passing through the optical media.

This optical power meter market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief, and our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Opportunities

Rising Power Grid Problems

A power grid is, also referred to as an electrical grid, is an interconnected network structure for delivering electricity and power from producers to consumers for daily usage. The power grid consists of three stages are generation, transmission, and distribution.

Power plants convert mechanical energy into electrical energy by the use of a generator. Electrical transmission is carried out with the use of power lines. The distribution process connects substations from large industrial buildings to small homes to provide electricity for them.

Recent Developments

In September 2020, EXFO Inc. acquired InOpticals Inc., which offers ultra-high-speed test instruments for the laboratory and manufacturing markets. Under this acquisition, the company’s optical test offerings will be combined with InOpticals’ solutions. Through this, the company will be able to enhance its product portfolio, leverage InOpticals’ innovative test solutions and grow in the market.

In May 2020, Kingfisher International expanded its capability to calibrate fiber optic power meters in the visible and UV-A spectrum. Through this, the company accurately calibrated semiconductor optical power meters from 350 to 1650 nm at 5 nm intervals. This has helped the company to better meet customer's need.

The Optical Power Meter Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Keysight Technologies

Anritsu

Newport Corporation (A Subsidiary of MKS Instruments)

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

AFL

EXFO Inc.

Fluke Corporation

APEX Technologies

PDR World

Thorlabs, Inc

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

JOINWIT

ComSonics

BIOPTIC CO., LTD

OZ Optics Ltd

Santec Corporation

Jonard Tools

ADC CORPORATION

Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd

Deviser Instruments, Incorporated

Edmund Optics

Kingfisher International

Artifex Engineering GmbH & Co KG

GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.

Tech Optics Ltd.

Stanlay

Data Bridge Market Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. In Addition, a recurring theme prevalent across all our research reports is data triangulation that looks market from three different perspectives.

Our market estimates and forecasts are derived through simulation models. A unique model is created customized for each study. Gathered information for market dynamics, technology landscape, application development and pricing trends is fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. These factors are studied on a comparative basis, and their impact over the forecast period is quantified with the help of correlation, regression and time series analysis. Market forecasting is performed via a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and industry experience and domain expertise.

Key Market Segments Covered in Optical Power Meter Industry Research

Type

Thermal Detectors

Photo Detectors

Instrument/Product Type

Benchtop Meter

Portable Meter

Virtual Meters

Hand-Held Meter

Detector Type

Ingaas (Indium Gallium Arsenide)

Germanium

Silicon

Power Range

High

Medium

Low

Wavelength

850nm To 1650nm

400nm To 1100nm

Light Source

Laser

Led

Application

Installation & Maintenance

Testing

Manufacturing

Research & Development

End-User

Telecommunication Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Automotive Industry

Military & Aerospace Industry

Energy & Utilities Industry

Key Growth Drivers:

INCREASING DEMAND FOR OPTICAL POWER METER

An optical power meter is a device that measures electricity and power in an optical signal. Optical power meters were used to test the average amount of power in fiber optic networks and systems. A power meter is a combination and integration of a calibrated sensor, display and measuring amplifier, which measures and monitors the range of wavelengths and power levels. An optical power meter also helps to determine the power loss incurred by the optical signal while passing through the optical media.

The global optical power meter market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for optical power meters. Optical power meters are widely used in the telecommunication industry, as they provide accurate measurements of the optical power of a fiber-optic cable or system.

RISE IN REQUISITE OF TRANSMISSION QUALITY EVALUATION

The transmission network is an important factor in the communication network to provide better consumer services. For the evaluation and monitoring of the quality of the transmission network, there is no general standard. One of the main aims on which the telecommunication industry has a major focus is to transmit signals through the cables with the least disruption, maximum capacity, least noise, low energy consumption, and optimal transmission quality

Nowadays, different traffic-consumptive services such as ultra HD videos, 3D Televisions, online commerce, cloud computing and others increase the demand of internet consumers for IP traffic.

These access applications led to the use of fixed wireless network antennas, key security, mobile network base stations and monitoring & measuring structures, which then require higher information and data throughput. Consequently, the increase of the transport capacity of access networks becomes crucial for internet service providers.

The transmission wires are exposed to external conditions, and many factors can lead to miscalibration. So it is important to regularly evaluate the transmission quality, including the evaluation of power within the cables through optical power meters.

Optical Power Meter Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the optical power meter market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global optical power meter market due to the high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of major players in the region. China dominates the optical power meter market owing to the owing to the growing telecommunication industry, digitalization and rising power grid problems, which is contributing to the growth of the country across the region. However, U.S. has a huge presence of most technologically advanced leaders in the market for providing innovative technology, which is contributing to the growth of the country. The increasing adoption of optical power meters is contributing to the growth of the market in Germany.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Optical Power Meter Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Type Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Instrument/Product Type Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Detector Type Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Power Range Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Wavelength Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Light Source Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Application Global Optical Power Meter Market, By End User Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Distribution Channel Global Optical Power Meter Market, By Region Global Optical Power Meter Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

