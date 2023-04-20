The Collective West Creek Redefines RVA Luxury Living

New luxury community offers world class amenities and easy access to the area’s largest employers
— Lisa Gunderson, Vice President of Asset Management for Bristol Development
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Virginians can now experience The Collective West Creek, Richmond’s newest luxury apartment community in West Creek.
The $75 million development from Bristol Development Group offers a collection more than 70 unique units, ranging from studios to two bedrooms, and features a host of resort caliber amenities.
“The Collective’s location combines extraordinary access employment opportunities, a bevy of first class cultural and entertainment options, and easy access to virtually anywhere in RVA,” said Lisa Gunderson, Vice President of Asset Management for Bristol Development. “The Collective sets a new bar for luxury living in Richmond.”
The Collective West Creek offers studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 520 to more than 1,300 square feet, each featuring a suite of stainless steel GE appliances and luxury finishes. Health and wellness are top of mind, with a fully-equipped Technogym workout facility, a yoga studio, Somadome relaxation centers, and a massage room available.
Other amenities include an outdoor saltwater pool, a state-of-the-art golf simulator, a gourmet kitchen, a crafting room, and a “lending library” where residents can access anything they might need for entertaining inside their homes – from small kitchen appliances to place settings. The pet-friendly community treats its four-legged residents to an enclosed dog park as well as a pet spa.
Located on Patterson Avenue just minutes from downtown Richmond and many of the area’s largest employers, The Collective West Creek offers a quick drive to RVA’s hottest entertainment, shopping, and restaurant destinations.
“We know how much RVA has to offer, whether it’s outdoor recreation, arts or world-class dining” said Gunderson. “We’ve created a community where residents can easily easily venture out, or experience a luxury lifestyle without ever leaving home.”
About Bristol Development
Bristol Development Group is a leading private residential real estate company that specializes in developing urban and suburban multifamily communities. Established in 1999, Bristol is research driven, highly focused on its target markets, and has a distinguished history of successful development in the apartment and condominium sectors. Bristol has been the lead developer in 46 projects in seven states, including more than 11,000 units of residential development that equates to over $1.7 billion at original cost. Bristol’s current development pipeline is over $400 million.
