Amcomri Entertainment Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (“Amcomri” or the “Company”) (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF), is pleased to announce that further to the press release disseminated April 10, 2023, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have revoked the existing failure-to-file cease trade order (the “FFCTO”) against the Company.

The FFCTO, which was issued against the Company, effective April 6, 2023, was a result of the Company’s failure to file, on or before March 31, 2023, its audited financial statements, management discussion & analysis, annual information form, and related officer certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the “Required Filings”).

The Required Filings were filed on April 14, 2023, and are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (NEO: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights.

For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the company’s website at https://amcomrientertainmentinc.com/

For more information, please contact:

Larry Howard Pierre Boucher
Amcomri, Chief Financial Officer MBC Capital Markets Advisors
Email: larry.howard@amcomri.com Email: pierre@maisonbrison.com
Phone: +353-87-686-8255 Phone: 1-514-731-0000


