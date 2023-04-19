Hippos Cannabis Gears Up for Missouri's First-Ever Licensed Adult Rec 4/20; Invites Local Media Onsite to Capture History

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, MO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Hippos, Missouri’s premier, modern cannabis company curating fresh experiences at retail locations throughout the state, announced today that the company will be holding a multi-location event in celebration of Missouri's first-ever adult-use 4/20 holiday. As one of the first licensed dispensaries in the state, Hippos is excited to roll out door buster deals, a variety of products, and the ability to order online to beat the line.

“What a special day for Missouri commerce, and the state’s first-ever licensed adult recreational 4/20 event is an incredible moment," said Nicholas Rinella, CEO of Hippos. "We're thrilled to be a part of this historic event, and we're excited to offer the media an inside look at what this first year of adult-use will mean for Missouri cannabis businesses."

With dispensary locations throughout the state, Hippos is inviting local media and community members to come and capture history as Missouri celebrates its first-ever 4/20 at their Columbia, Springfield and Chesterfield dispensary locations. Hippos will host an afternoon of games, giveaways, music, and prizes, with notable celebrity and community guests in attendance. Hippos CEO, Nicholas Rinella, will be offering the media a unique, behind-the-scenes look at this burgeoning new state cannabis market.

"We anticipate heavy foot traffic and this community should be bursting with excitement,” Rinella said. “We’re looking forward to greeting our neighbors and customers and offering facility tours. We're excited to see what the future holds for the state of Missouri's cannabis industry."

The Missouri legal cannabis market size was valued at $512.1 million in 2022, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% from 2023 to 2030, according to Grand View Research.

For more information about Hippos and Missouri's first-ever licensed adult recreational 4/20, visit www.hippos.com. In-person interviews with Hippos' CEO, Nicholas Rinella, will also be available on site. Contact hippos@cmwmedia.com for more information.

About Hippos, LLC

Hippos, LLC is committed to promoting the powerful benefits of cannabis and related products while also prioritizing sustainability to support current and future generations. Hippos, LLC operates dispensaries in Chesterfield, Columbia and Springfield under the the the name "Hippos Marijuana Dispensary;” a cultivation and manufacturing facility under the name "OG Yields;" and has developed brands such as "Sundro,” "Atta" and "Bad Pony" that are available throughout Missouri for purchase. Hippos is home to the award-winning Brett Hull #16 cannabis strain, and continues to be on the forefront of innovations in concentrate formulations and related technologies. Founded in 2019, Hippos is a recognized champion of patient and adult use access and education initiatives in the state. Stay up-to-date with Hippos at hipposcannabis.com as well as on Instagram.

