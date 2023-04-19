There were 2,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,453 in the last 365 days.
Acoustic Neuroma: Innovations and Successes in Radiosurgery Treatment
Groundbreaking non-invasive treatment for acoustic neuroma provides hope for patients, boasting improved results and enhanced quality of life.
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acoustic neuroma, also known as vestibular schwannoma, is a benign tumor that develops on the 8th cranial nerve, which connects the inner ear to the brain. This condition can cause a range of symptoms, including hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and balance issues. The severity of these symptoms varies between patients and often correlates with the size of the tumor. Despite the challenges associated with treating acoustic neuroma, recent advancements in radiosurgery offer innovative, non-invasive solutions for patients suffering from this condition.
Radiosurgery, which has been used to treat acoustic neuromas for about 35 years, has undergone significant progress in terms of treatment protocols and technology. At the forefront of these advancements is a unique program developed by the physicians at Radiosurgery New York (RSNY). This program has garnered international attention for its success in treating acoustic neuromas, using the lowest biologic dose worldwide and fractionating, or dividing, the dose to minimize radiation exposure to healthy tissue.
The RSNY program's treatment is non-invasive, well-tolerated, and typically delivered on an alternate day basis to improve hearing outcomes. In comparison to single fractionated radiosurgery or open surgery, the RSNY approach has demonstrated more favorable hearing outcomes. A remarkable 80% of patients treated through this program experience stable or improved hearing, while 95% retain some degree of hearing.
Dr. Lederman, a renowned radiation oncologist at RSNY, often uses an analogy to explain the benefits of their approach to treating acoustic neuromas. He compares the size of a cancerous tumor to a plum and questions why many doctors deliver radiation the size of a bread box. In contrast, Dr. Lederman emphasizes that radiosurgery focuses on attacking the cancer while minimizing radiation exposure to the healthy body, making it a more logical and desirable option for patients.
The physicians at RSNY have accumulated the most extensive worldwide experience using fractionated radiosurgery for the treatment of acoustic neuromas. Their data has been reported at national and international meetings, attracting patients from around the globe. The RSNY team stays current with the latest research and developments in the field, ensuring they offer the most advanced treatment options available.
In addition to the RSNY program, other innovative approaches to treating acoustic neuromas include CyberKnife and Gamma Knife radiosurgery. These technologies provide highly targeted radiation to the tumor while sparing the surrounding healthy tissue. Studies have shown that both CyberKnife and Gamma Knife radiosurgery can effectively control the growth of acoustic neuromas while preserving facial nerve function and, in many cases, preserving hearing.
The progress in radiosurgery for acoustic neuroma treatment has not only expanded the range of non-invasive options available to patients but has also resulted in better hearing outcomes and an improved quality of life. With ongoing research and development in this field, it is anticipated that even more innovative and effective treatments will emerge, offering new hope for those affected by this challenging condition.
As the field of radiosurgery continues to advance, patients suffering from acoustic neuromas can expect to benefit from increasingly effective and non-invasive treatment options. The ongoing dedication of researchers and medical professionals, such as the team at RSNY, brings new hope to those affected by this challenging condition. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and preserving quality of life, these advancements represent a significant step forward in the management and treatment of acoustic neuromas.
For those interested in learning more about the cutting-edge treatment program offered at RSNY, it is recommended to contact the physicians directly by calling 212-CHOICES or 212-246-4237. Patients who have undergone the treatment are also available to discuss their experiences, providing valuable insight into the process and outcomes. As research and development in radiosurgery progress, patients worldwide can anticipate a brighter future, with access to better treatment options and support for their acoustic neuroma journey.
