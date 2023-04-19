Phillips Edison & Company to Host PECO GROW Update for Financial Advisors and Retail Investors

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI , April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, PECO will discuss the business and answer questions from financial advisors and retail investors.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield, and Vice President of Investor Relations Kimberly Green will host the conference call.

The PECO Grow presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 210-4659

International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0383

Conference ID: 7811955

Webcast link: PECO GROW Webcast Link

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link.

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2022, PECO managed 291 shopping centers, including 271 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.1 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

