Synthetic Biology Market is Poised to Thrive at CAGR of 21.4 % CAGR During 2023 to 2031 | TMR Report

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synthetic biology market is anticipated to grow at a 21.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 74.7 billion is expected by end of the forecast period.
The mounting scope of synthetic biology for multiplexed diagnostics & cellular recording and therapeutic genome editing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, using organisms and products from synthetic biology techniques in various sectors, such as chemicals and energy, will fuel product sales.
The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the increasing research and development activities in several fields. To increase and enhance conventional biofuel production, key players are following synthetic biology approaches to improve performance and increase the use of low-cost inputs such as waste. For example, fashion companies like Bolt Threads, Modern Meadow, and Vitro Labs are utilizing biotechnology to develop sustainable materials.
The market is witnessing heavy investments from private & public partnerships. According to ‘SynBioBeta’, the startups in the synthetic biology industry raised US$ 7.8 billion in investment in 2020, and US$ 18 billion in 2021. Companies like DNA Script and Arbor Biotechnologies raised more than USD 215 million and USD 167.2 million, respectively. The heavy investments increase the fund circulation in the market and support companies' growth across the supply chain. This will be beneficial for market expansion.
Further, advancements in genome editing and the presence of bio-foundries, are fueling product sales. Also, the availability of natural resources and enormous markets, are highlighted as global strengths in synthetic biology which will help the market to thrive in the coming years.
Key Takeaways from the Market Report
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 10.7 Bn in 2021
|Estimated Value
|US$ 74.7 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|21.3%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|166 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Technology and Application
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gevo, Inc., Life Technologies, DSM, DuPont, Inc., Genomatica, Inc., LS9, Inc., Amyris, Inc., Codexis, Inc., Twist Bioscience, Ginkgo Bioworks, GenScript, Insitro, ElevateBio, and Precigen
Synthetic Biology Market: Growth Drivers & Trends
Synthetic Biology Market: Regional Analysis
Synthetic Biology Market: Prominent Players
The global Synthetic Biology Market is characterized by the presence of numerous regional as well as global entities. Some key Synthetic Biology providers profiled by TMR include:
Prominent developments in the Synthetic Biology domain by key players are as follows:
Synthetic Biology Market- Key Segments
By Product
By Technology
By Application
By Region
