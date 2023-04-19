NMSDC and ITA Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Promote the Competitiveness of U.S. Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s, International Trade Administration (ITA) are excited to announce a Strategic Partnership agreement to promote ITA’s mission to increase the competitiveness of U.S. industry and improve the global business environment.

The partnership involves the following activities:

Engaging in joint educational events to educate U.S. businesses about trade and foreign direct investment.

Promoting ITA’s U.S. Commercial Service to the NMSDC network by showcasing ITA and other federal assistance programs and resources that support U.S. businesses seeking to export.

Attending signature events and identifying partnership opportunities to bring greater awareness to ITA and NMSDC resources available to help U.S. businesses succeed internationally.

To celebrate this historic occasion, NMSDC and ITA held a signing ceremony earlier today at ITA’s U.S. Commercial Service office in New York City where NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire and ITA Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Field Kendee Yamaguchi signed the Memorandum of Agreement, solidifying this partnership. Following the signing, the two leaders hosted an informal roundtable to discuss ways the two organizations could maximize the partnership going forward.

“As we work to accelerate MBE growth and build generational wealth for communities of color, we must create opportunities for our certified MBEs and corporate members to expand their businesses globally, said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire. “This partnership with the U.S. International Trade Administration is an important part of creating those opportunities,” she added.

“As more U.S. businesses look to foreign markets, expanding the pool of exporters to include new and diverse businesses is key to creating equitable economic growth,” said Kendee Yamaguchi, Deputy Assistant Secretary for U.S. Field at U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA). "The partnership between ITA and the National Minority Supplier Development Council will achieve our shared priorities to facilitate global opportunities and to help minority-owned businesses compete and win in international markets.”

MBEs and corporate members interested in learning more about this agreement and NMSDC’s other international activities should reach out to NMSDC Global Link Program lead, Fang Fang at fang.fang@nmsdc.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. ITA has more than 2,200 employees assisting U.S. exporters in more than 100 U.S. cities and 80 markets worldwide. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.

###

Jered Weber National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) 701-388-7283 jered.weber@nmsdc.org