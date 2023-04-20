Leading Neurofeedback Provider Launches New Business for Corporate Wellness–CŌR Neuro

Neurofeedback sessions will provide a 100% safe and non-invasive way to improve mental health and increase performance in the workplace
We need to start making changes now to end the stigma around both treating and discussing mental health in the workplace–and I believe CŌR Neuro can help do that.”
— Jennifer Tierney
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Tierney has taken mental health matters in the workplace into her own hands with the launch of CŌR Neuro–a breakthrough enterprise dedicated to improving mental health in workplace settings through reformative neurofeedback technology.
Mental health is a growing concern in our society and its effects are wide-reaching. Poor mental health has been linked to issues in the workplace, such as decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, decrease in job satisfaction, and higher turnover rates. A recent WHO-led study estimates that depression and anxiety disorders cost the global economy US$ 1 trillion each year in lost productivity.
Neurofeedback has been widely used to address a variety of psychological, emotional, physical and cognitive issues including stress, poor sleep, anxiety and chronic pain. In a corporate and professional context, the use of neurofeedback can help employees with peak performance, efficiency, mental clarity and acuity, physical health and overall job satisfaction. It can be used to encourage organizational changes that boost morale and increase productivity.
CŌR Neuro offers a unique opportunity for employers to make positive changes in their workforce while also recognizing potential concerns they may have surrounding employee wellbeing. Jennifer Tierney, Owner/Founder of CŌR Neuro and sister company Parker Neurofeedback, which provides sessions for individuals, and Certified Advanced NeurOptimal® Trainer offers neurofeedback treatment as an innovative way to help employees improve their mental health.
“This holistic approach is completely non-invasive, so employers can be assured that they are providing assistance to their staff without violating any privacy boundaries. Furthermore, the setup allows employees to receive neurofeedback therapy right at their workplace, so there are no need for extended absences,” Jennifer said. “Such a practical and effective practice ensures that individuals can manage their mental health while still being able to carry out their professional duties. In fact, the treatment helps increase memory, multi-tasking ability and produces higher performance and projects and tasks, so it’s a win-win for employees and employers.”
CŌR Neuro is now officially available to provide NeurOptimal® Neurofeedback services for your business no matter the size. To learn more, visit www.COR-neuro.com
For more information or to schedule an interview with founder Jennifer Tierney, contact Bree DeVita at bree@themaverickpr.com or 303-513-1244.
CŌR Neuro, LLC
CŌR Neuro, LLC is a licensed provider of NeurOptimal® Neurofeedback, LLC, an advanced neurotechnology designed to train the brain to function at peak performance levels. The NeurOptimal® program is simple to operate in any corporate or work setting and sessions are effortless and 100% non-invasive. To learn more about the benefits of neurofeedback, please visit www.cor-neuro.com
