Date: October 12, 2017 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Location: Event Location

Conference Center

White Oak Campus: The Great RoomConference Center 10903 New Hampshire Ave

Building 31, Room 1503

Silver Spring, MD 20993

United States



Agenda

On October 12, 2017, the Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) will meet in an open session to discuss and make recommendations on the safety and effectiveness of Biologics License Application (BLA) 125610, voretigene neparvovec, submitted by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. The proposed indication (use) for this product is treatment of patients with vision loss due to confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy.

FDA intends to make background material available to the public no later than 2 business days before the meeting.

Materials for this meeting will be available at: the Advisory Committee calendar main page.

Interested persons may present data, information, or views, orally or in writing, on issues pending before the committee.

Written submissions may be made to the contact person on or before October 4, 2017.

Oral presentations from the public will be scheduled on October 12, 2017 between approximately 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Those individuals interested in making formal oral presentations should notify the contact person and submit a brief statement of the general nature of the evidence or arguments they wish to present, the names and addresses of proposed participants, and an indication of the approximate time requested to make their presentation on or before September 26, 2017. Time allotted for each presentation may be limited. If the number of registrants requesting to speak is greater than can be reasonably accommodated during the scheduled open public hearing session, FDA may conduct a lottery to determine the speakers for the scheduled open public hearing session. The contact person will notify interested persons regarding their request to speak by September 27, 2017.

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be Web cast. The Web cast will be available at the following link: https://collaboration.fda.gov/ctgtac101217.

1-800-741-8138 (301-443-0572 in the Washington, DC, area). Please call the Information Line for up-to-date information on this meeting.

A notice in the Federal Register about last minute modifications that impact a previously announced advisory committee meeting cannot always be published quickly enough to provide timely notice.

Persons attending FDA's advisory committee meetings are advised that the Agency is not responsible for providing access to electrical outlets. Seating for this meeting may be limited, so the public is encouraged to watch the free webcast if you are unable to attend. Webcast will be available at 8:30 a.m. on October 12, 2017 by using the following link. https://collaboration.fda.gov/ctgtac101217.

Notice of this meeting is given under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (5 U.S.C. app. 2).

