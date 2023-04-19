Single-use bioprocessing market size is projected to reach $38.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%

The single-use bioprocessing market is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biopharmaceutical industry is undergoing a major shift towards single-use bioprocessing, driven by the need for increased flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency in manufacturing processes. Single-use bioprocessing refers to the use of disposable components, such as bags, filters, and tubing, in biomanufacturing processes. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Single-use Bioprocessing Market," The single-use bioprocessing market share was valued at $7.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The advantages of single-use bioprocessing are manifold. First and foremost, it allows for greater flexibility in manufacturing processes, as it eliminates the need for cleaning and validation of traditional stainless-steel equipment. This translates into shorter lead times, reduced downtime, and increased productivity.

Secondly, single-use bioprocessing is more cost-effective than traditional stainless-steel bioprocessing. It eliminates the need for expensive equipment and infrastructure, such as clean rooms and sterilization equipment, which can significantly reduce capital expenditure. Thirdly, single-use bioprocessing is more environmentally friendly than traditional bioprocessing. It reduces water consumption, energy consumption, and waste generation, which can significantly lower the carbon footprint of biomanufacturing processes.

Key players in the single-use bioprocessing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Danaher, Merck KGaA, and Pall Corporation. These companies offer a range of single-use bioprocessing products and services, such as bioreactors, mixing systems, chromatography systems, and filtration systems. In addition to established players, there are also many emerging companies in the single-use bioprocessing space, such as Repligen Corporation and Avantor. These companies are developing innovative single-use technologies, such as continuous bioprocessing systems and single-use sensors, to further enhance the efficiency and flexibility of biomanufacturing processes.

In conclusion, single-use bioprocessing is a game-changer in the biopharmaceutical industry, offering greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability in biomanufacturing processes. As the demand for biologics and biosimilars continues to grow, we can expect to see the single-use bioprocessing market expand and evolve, ushering in a new era of biomanufacturing.

The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global single-use bioprocessing market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

