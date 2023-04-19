Celebrate the Earth with FREE Coffee at Good Earth Coffeehouse

There were 2,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,292 in the last 365 days.
CALGARY, AB, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse, an environmentally responsible chain of specialty coffeehouses, is gearing up for an ambitious Earth Day promotion that will put a free cup of coffee, tea or espresso based beverage in the hands of thousands of people. On April 22nd customers can bring in a travel mug and Good Earth will fill it with your beverage of choice for free.
"We celebrate the earth every day by inviting our customers to join us in supporting important environmental initiatives," says Nan Eskenazi, Co–Founder, Good Earth Coffeehouse. "This year we are excited to be giving back to our guests as they continue to support our mission of being Good to the Earth."
Good Earth Coffeehouse strives to make sound business decisions with their environmental impact in mind. The company makes daily efforts to reduce their carbon footprint through various programs and initiatives including:
Good Earth Coffeehouses offer exceptional, ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food served in an inviting coffeehouse environment. The company pays special attention to community interaction and environmental responsibility. The brand attracts like-minded customers, landlords, and franchisees who want to better align their social and environmental values with a business. For more information about Good Earth, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com
Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.
