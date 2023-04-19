Media Notice - Minister Bibeau travelling to Japan and Singapore to promote trade and participate in the G7 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Miyazaki, Japan (April 20-25)

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ -The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will travel to Japan and Singapore to advance international agricultural trade as part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, engage and promote collaboration with global partners to support world food security and highlight Canada's priority to be an active, engaged and reliable partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

Itinerary

Thursday - Sunday, April 20-23, 2023

Japan outreach and G7 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting

Minister Bibeau will meet with NOMURA Tetsuro, Japan's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries to discuss Canada-Japan trade relationship and emphasized Canada's priority to be a trading partner of choice for Japan in agriculture.

On Saturday and Sunday, Minister Bibeau will convene with her counterparts at the G7 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting to advocate for Canada's approaches to build a more sustainable sector including programs to respond to climate change and raise agricultural productivity; highlight Canada's measures in support of global food security and Ukraine; and underscore the importance of open agri-food trade, and sustainable productivity growth that leverages science and innovation to improve farmers' livelihoods and global food security.

Minister Bibeau will also meet bilaterally with her global counterparts to discuss key priorities for Canada's international agriculture trade relationships.

Throughout her visit, Minister Bibeau will discuss Canadian agricultural opportunities with Japanese agri-food stakeholders, Canadian industry associations, and Canadian businesses in Japan.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Singapore Outreach and Food and Hotel Asia Trade Show

Minister Bibeau will meet with Singapore's Senior Minister of State of Sustainability and the Environment, Koh Poh Koon to discuss how Canada can contribute to Singapore's food security goals and advance Canadian agriculture trade relationship.

Food and Hotel Asia (FHA) Trade Show

While in Singapore, Minister Bibeau will attend the FHA and visit the Canada Pavilion, featuring 32 Canadian exhibitors, highlighting the refreshed Canada Brand.

Roundtable Discussion with the Canada-ASEAN Business Council and Agriculture stakeholders

Minister Bibeau will participate in a roundtable discussion to discuss opportunities and challenges for Canadian companies operating in the region. She will also join a networking reception for Singaporean and regional buyers, Canadian exhibitors and trade commissioners to thank buyers for investing in Canadian products.

