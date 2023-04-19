Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,327 in the last 365 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. MCBS announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on May 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Contact Information
Farid Tan
770-455-4978
faridtan@metrocitybank.bank

Lucas Stewart
678-580-6414
lucasstewart@metrocitybank.bank

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrocity-bankshares-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301802282.html

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

You just read:

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more