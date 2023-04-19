Hawthorne announces patent-pending, next-generation Gavita EL3 LED Controller

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hawthorne Gardening Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, has announced the Gavita EL3 LED Controller and corresponding patent-pending innovations.



The Gavita EL3 LED Controller features an 8-inch touch screen interface, data logging and increased control for up to 512 fixtures and 16 sensors, bringing industry-first levels of control for professional growers.

"The Gavita EL3 LED Controller and its patent-pending features demonstrate our commitment to innovation and industry leadership," said Chris Hagedorn, president of The Hawthorne Gardening Company. "More than just improved integration with existing lighting fixtures, CAN bus networking offers growers higher levels of control, trend and performance data. I'm proud of Hawthorne's continuous R&D that benefits growers of all sizes."

The Gavita EL3 LED Controller was introduced in 2022 and is the next iteration of Hawthorne's successful EL controller series. The EL3 includes sunrise and sunset dimming, high temperature dimming and shut off for all connected fixtures. Growers can also program schedules for different rooms or growth phases.

Backward compatible with analog and RS485 protocols, the Gavita EL3 LED Controller significantly increases the number of controlled fixtures while adding individual-fixture output and data logging features. This includes individual power metering, temperature sensor and dimming when used with compatible Gavita LED fixtures. The Gavita EL3 LED Controller supports CAN bus networking on upcoming devices like the Titan VPD and soil sensors which helps improve reliability and real-time data transfer. These networked features unlock greater visibility into the performance of individual lighting fixtures and the overall growing environment.

For more information about the Gavita EL3 LED Controller and other Hawthorne solutions, visit https://www.hawthornegc.com/ .

About Hawthorne

The Hawthorne Gardening Company is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in indoor and hydroponic growing. It serves growers of all sizes, from hobbyists to commercial operators, through best-in-class brands, world-class distribution, unparalleled R&D and unmatched technical services. Among its leading brands are Agrolux, Gavita, General Hydroponics, Botanicare, Sun System, Can-Filter and more. Hawthorne is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

Media Contact: Tom Matthews Chief Communications Officer Hawthorne Gardening Company tmatthews@hawthornegc.com 937.844.3864