Street Washer Market to rise at a 3.7% CAGR from 2023-2031, reaching US$ 3.4 billion: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global street washer market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2031. By the end of the aforementioned assessment period, a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion is anticipated for the market. With rapid urbanization, the need for constructing cities is becoming important. Simultaneously, public sanitation and hygiene requirements have increased.
As per UNICEF's data, the global population rose by 1.7 billion people between 2000 and 2020. As of 2020, 120 countries had estimates of safely managed sanitation. This meant that governments actively promoted public hygiene practices. This was further evident when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Measures such as frequent spraying of roads and streets with disinfectants and sterilants, as well as safe disposal of waste, were observed. In many cases, street washers with enhanced cleaning capabilities were deployed.
Besides public hygiene concerns, street washer demand is expected to be stimulated amid the increasing number of planned public infrastructure projects. Most notably, the construction of smart cities is likely to pave way for increased usage of street washers. A series of green cities, or forest cities, are being planned across Malaysia, China, Sri Lanka, and South Korea respectively.
A major objective of these green cities is to achieve carbon neutrality in the years to come. For this, reliance on conventional fossil fuel-powered equipment is being phased out in favor of electrically powered ones. Street washers are among such equipment, with numerous manufacturers introducing washers with enhanced battery capacities and mechanisms to ensure optimum use of water.
Transparency Market Research has profiled the following street washer and associated products manufacturers in its report:
From expanding product offerings to collaborating with existing players, companies are reliant on a host of marketing strategies. Some recent developments are as follows:
