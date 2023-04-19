Press Releases

04/19/2023

Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker Announces the Appointment of Sinthia Sone-Moyano to Serve as Deputy Commissioner for Educational Supports and Wellness

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sinthia Sone-Moyano as the new Deputy Commissioner for Educational Supports and Wellness. Sone-Moyano is an accomplished visionary leader and systemic thinker with extensive experience and capacity in developing a collaborative commitment for result-oriented, equitable learning environments, focused on the whole child in public, vocational, and urban educational organizations.

Prior to her appointment, Sone-Moyano served as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Capital and Talent Development at Manchester Public Schools. She brings with her a wealth of experience in education and talent development. In her tenure with Manchester Public Schools, she had a wide scope of responsibilities, which include teaching and learning, community relations, human resources, policy, finance, operations, labor relations, and contract negotiations. In addition to being an assistant superintendent, Sone-Moyano has also served as a principal, assistant principal, and bilingual educator in K-12 schools throughout the state.

As the deputy commissioner, Sone-Moyano will be responsible for leading educational supports and wellness initiatives. Sone-Moyano will be overseeing the Office of Student Support Services, the Bureau of Special Education, and the Talent Office. This includes ensuring that Connecticut attracts and retains the best educators in our school districts; ensuring that all students, regardless of ability, have access to the basic resources they need to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally; promoting the health and well-being of educators and staff; as well as engaging families and communities in education.

“We are excited to welcome Sinthia Sone-Moyano to the Connecticut State Department of Education," said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Her background in public health, her broad expertise in talent development, district improvement, and operations, coupled with her leadership and commitment to student success will be invaluable as we implement the state’s educational priorities. She will be a valuable leader and steward of our world-class education system in Connecticut.”

Sone-Moyano holds a bachelor's degree in public health from Southern Connecticut State University and a master's degree in business management from Albertus Magnus College, as well as a certificate in executive leadership and educational leadership Prek-3 from the University of Connecticut, and in education leadership from Sacred Heart University. She is a member of Cohort 12 of the Superintendent Leadership Program with the Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents. She has been a member of the Association of School Personnel and Administrators and National Association of African Americans in Human Resources. Sone-Moyano currently serves as a Board Member of the Connecticut chapter of Prospanica as vice president of education.

“I am honored to be joining the team at the Connecticut State Department of Education,” said incoming Deputy Commissioner Sone-Moyano. “I look forward to working with Commissioner Russell-Tucker, all of our districts statewide, and the entire agency to support students, families, and educators across the state.”

Sone-Moyano is a native of Hartford County whose parents migrated from the Dominican Republic for better opportunities in the 1970s. That experience, and her bicultural upbringing, have helped her to maintain high expectations and a commitment to excellence and equity so all students successfully achieve and significantly contribute to a complex and changing world. Her greatest source of pride is her family.

Sone-Moyano will start work in the agency in the coming weeks as she transitions out of her role at Manchester Public Schools. For more information about the Connecticut State Department of Education visit https://portal.ct.gov/SDE.

For Immediate Release: April 19, 2023 - 3:45 PM