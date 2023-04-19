Bielat Santore & Company Sells The River Palm Terrace, Fair Lawn, New Jersey

RP Prime Corrales Second Steak House

The River Palm Steakhouse located on heavily traveled Route 4 in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, has been sold according to David Alvarez, Sales Associate with Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey. Both Alvarez and company President Barry Bielat worked diligently to close the sale.

The new proprietors, Patriot Gjonbalaj and Frank Gashi purchased the River Palm Terrace Steak House, in Mahwah New Jersey in 2019, and renamed it RP PRIME. Both Gjonbalaj and Gashi are experienced high-end restauranters that have previously managed the infamous Il Mulino Prime Restaurant located at 331 West Broadway in Manhattan and Scalinatella Restaurant at 201 East 61st Street in Manhattan. Those who have dined at the novel seafood and steakhouse, RP PRIME in Mahwah can attest to the restaurant's exquisite menu, unique flare and what some say is the "Best Steakhouse in Bergen County."

RP PRIME hand-selects and dry-ages U.S.D.A. prime beef, the genuine article, for 28 days. The restaurants' own butchers then hand-cut each steak daily. All seafood is purchased daily from the Fulton Street fish market and many specialty items are flown directly to the restaurant from around the country. The restaurant continues to attract couples, families, business clientele, and celebrities all seeking a unique dining experience at this New York steakhouse on the other side of the Hudson.

Following a planned renovation of the Fair Lawn facility, the new owners will open and operate RP PRIME, Fair Lawn as a classic New York Steak House sometime in May 2023.

