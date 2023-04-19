Investigation of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") GATO complied with federal securities laws. On April 3, 2023, the Company disclosed it had determined that Gatos Silver's "previously issued financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's previously issued financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 should no longer be relied upon." Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.



If you purchased Gatos Silver stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/gatos-silver/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com