TerreMax® Announces Its Newest Manufactured Products As Part Of The Smart-Design Series – Line Strainers.

TerreMax®, a division of Green Leaf® Incorporated, announces its newest product line developed for the agricultural industry as part of its Smart-Design Series – Line Strainers by TerreMax®.

This new series of Line Strainers exemplifies plug-and-play connections in both Y and T configurations. Offering the unique benefits of stainless steel filters, Viton® (Green) or EPDM (Black) seals, plus built-in ports on the Y strainers allows the user to add pressure gauges and easy access for blowing out lines.

TerreMax® Line Strainers are manufactured in a variety of sizes ranging from 1/2" to 2" and are made from a high strength custom blended fiberglass filled polypropylene. TerreMax® polypropylene line strainers feature oversized lugs for tightening or loosening the bowls, and all screens are made from 316 stainless steel. TerreMax® Line Strainer Screens are interchangeable with other brands.

"A farmer can save time immediately out in the field whether connecting or disconnecting, and when clearing lines or cleaning the stainless steel screen," explains Teko Goda, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, "Having the ability to easily add a pressure gauge to monitor pressure levels reduces the chance of developing mechanical failure."

TerreMax® Line Strainers are Made In America. TerreMax® pledges to be committed to its distributors and the agricultural market by developing new Smart-Design products, providing quality product assurance, and delivering superior customer service. Green Leaf®, the parent company of TerraMax®, is 9001 certified by NSR-ISR and pledges to bring its "Fluid Flow" expertise in product engineering, manufacturing, distribution and customer service to its diverse line of quality parts and delivering the right part, on time and at the right price.

About TerreMax®

TerreMax® is backed by its parent company Green Leaf®, Incorporated, which began manufacturing products for the agricultural industry in 1979 and has grown to specialize in designing and manufacturing injection molded nylon and polypropylene liquid handling products. Keeping pace with technology, TerreMax® utilizes specialized equipment in its manufacturing and the latest in product marking and special packaging. TerreMax® and Green Leaf® products are available through various distribution networks and retail outlets.

Through its complete line of liquid handling products, TerreMax® continually strives to meet the current needs of customers, while anticipating their future needs. More about Green Leaf® can be found at www.green-leaf.us.

