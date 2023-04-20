Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,236 in the last 365 days.

Pooda Baby Releases New Single "Dank" on Apple Music

Still FF rom her latest video P$@& Talks

"Dank" is now available for streaming on Apple Music.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pooda Baby, the rising star of the Kentucky rap scene, is back with a bang. The talented young artist, known for her impressive rapping skills and unique style, has just released a new single titled "Dank", which is available for streaming on Apple Music.

Pooda Baby, born in 2001, discovered her love for music at an early age and has been pursuing it with passion and dedication ever since. She has released several singles and EPs, and has been featured on several popular radio stations and music blogs.

Her new single, "Dank", is an upbeat and energetic track that showcases her impressive rapping skills and unique style. The track is produced by local producer and beatmaker, J-Money, and features a catchy hook and a hard-hitting beat.

Pooda Baby is quickly becoming one of the most popular rappers in the Kentucky rap scene. Her music has been praised for its originality and her unique style has been praised by fans and critics alike.

"I'm so excited to release this new single," said Pooda Baby. "I'm really proud of the work I've put into it and I'm looking forward to seeing what people think of it."

"Dank" is now available for streaming on Apple Music.

vincent berry
Paperchase Muzik llc
Paperchasemuzik@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Pooda Baby Releases New Single "Dank" on Apple Music

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more