Pooda Baby Releases New Single "Dank" on Apple Music

"Dank" is now available for streaming on Apple Music.
LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pooda Baby, the rising star of the Kentucky rap scene, is back with a bang. The talented young artist, known for her impressive rapping skills and unique style, has just released a new single titled "Dank", which is available for streaming on Apple Music.
Pooda Baby, born in 2001, discovered her love for music at an early age and has been pursuing it with passion and dedication ever since. She has released several singles and EPs, and has been featured on several popular radio stations and music blogs.
Her new single, "Dank", is an upbeat and energetic track that showcases her impressive rapping skills and unique style. The track is produced by local producer and beatmaker, J-Money, and features a catchy hook and a hard-hitting beat.
Pooda Baby is quickly becoming one of the most popular rappers in the Kentucky rap scene. Her music has been praised for its originality and her unique style has been praised by fans and critics alike.
"I'm so excited to release this new single," said Pooda Baby. "I'm really proud of the work I've put into it and I'm looking forward to seeing what people think of it."
