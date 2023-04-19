New air route connects Quảng Ninh to Cần Thơ

QUẢNG NINH - A new air route from the northern province of Quảng Ninh to the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ will be officially launched on April 25, Deputy Director of Quảng Ninh provincial Department of Tourism Trịnh Xuân Thanh announced.

The service aims to promote trade, economy and tourism between two localities, which are also key economic regions.

The route will see three weekly flights that take two hours and 20 minutes.

Flights are scheduled to depart from Trà Nóc Airport in Cần Thơ at 6am and land at Vân Đồn International Airport in Quảng Ninh at 8:20am and the return leg will be at 8:55am from Vân Đồn and arrive at Trà Nóc at 11:10am.

Trà Nóc and Vân Đồn international airports have a designed capacity of three million passengers annually. However, the operation of these two airports is now under 50 per cent of that level.

Cần Thơ is the centre of the Mekong Delta, a gateway to the rich southwest region with many typical cultural and economic features. Quảng Ninh is also the leading development province in the northeast economic region and housing the world natural heritage of Hạ Long Bay and other famous tourist hotspots such as the Yên Tử Complex of Monuments and Landscapes and Bái Tử Long Bay.

The connection between the two airports, along with the upcoming waterway route between Cần Thơ and Vân Ninh ports, will promote the expansion of the logistics system.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Việt Nam has licensed Vietjet Air to open routes to Cần Thơ’s Trà Nóc and Quảng Ninh’s Vân Đồn. The first flight from Vân Đồn to Cần Thơ served 100 passengers and 40 passengers on the return way. VNS