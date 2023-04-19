Lộc Trời targets revenue of $1 billion in 2023

VIETNAM, April 19 -

AN GIANG — Lộc Trời Group Joint Stock Company (LTG) is targeting to earn revenue of US$1billion in 2023.

At a recent annual shareholders’ meeting, the company set a goal of earning after-tax profit of at least VNĐ400 billion ($17 million).

The stock dividend for 2023 will be 30 per cent per share.

In addition, the shareholders’ meeting approved a plan to expand cultivated land to 1 million ha under the model of Lộc Trời 123.

To reach this goal, the company and its affiliate companies will continue to accelerate their projects and initiatives towards sustainable development, adapting to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Last year, the company made all-in efforts to overcome difficulties caused by high banking interest rates and foreign exchange rates, which made a strong impact on many agriculture companies.

Thanks to these efforts, Lộc Trời fulfilled all targets, including reaching a revenue of nearly VNĐ12 trillion ($512 million), a jump of 14 per cent.

Before tax profit was VNĐ558 billion ($23.7 million), an increase of 6 per cent year-on-year.

The agriculture segment contributed the highest portion of revenue at over VNĐ6.4 trillion ($273 million), equivalent to 55 per cent.

The Lộc Trời Agricultural Products Joint Stock Company last year signed many co-operation deals to provide paddy and rice to many partners from the EU, the US and Japan.

Lộc Trời Seed Joint Stock Company in 2022 is the leader in providing seeding to farmers. The company continued to expand their production and business in the country.

The company said that in 2022, in addition to improving the agricultural ecosystem and maintaining its leading position in the field of agricultural materials, agricultural services, processing, distribution and export of rice, the company continued to invest in improving its large-scale production towards a stable price to ensure the interest of farmers as well as making rice products that meet international quality standards.

Lộc Trời was launched in 1993 and has become among the leading agricultural companies in Việt Nam. The company’s cultivation meets standards from big markets such as Japan, the US and the EU. — VNS