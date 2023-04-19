Submit Release
Serco Wins $63 Million Contract to Deliver Logistics Sustainment Support for the U.S. Army

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, Virginia, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced that the Company has been awarded a contract to provide lifecycle logistics, and broadband voice and data network installation and maintenance support for the U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires Rapid Capabilities Office (IFRCO).  The contract has a one-year base period and four one-year option periods and is valued at $63 million if all options are exercised.     

In support of the IFRCO’s mission to deliver integrated fires capability to the U.S. Army and joint warfighting community, Serco provides logistics sustainment and contingency support both OCONUS and CONUS.  Work by the Company will be performed along three lines of effort:

  • Satellite broadband voice & data network installation and maintenance support
  • Logistics database administration
  • Lifecycle management of supplies 

“Since 2018 Serco has been providing logistics lifecycle management, acquisition, and warehousing and shipping of IFRCO products to help maintain system readiness for the warfighter,” said Tom Watson, Serco Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer.  “We look forward to the opportunity to support both our customer and their mission to protect our deployed forces.’  

Alan Hill
Serco Inc
703-263-6500
alan.hill@serco-na.com

