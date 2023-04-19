Find your feelgood with Sunwing this summer with exclusive deals, partnerships and fun giveaways

Sunwing collaborates with content creators Clive Felice of Dads with Attitude and Antho Tran on a street-style social media series discussing feel-good vacations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is gearing up for a jam-packed summer season of unbeatable deals, exciting giveaways and social media content that taps into feel-good vacation experiences and the carefree spirit of summer.



To help bring the feel-good spirit of summer to life, Sunwing is collaborating with content creators Clive Felice of Dads with Attitude, Toronto-based family man and self-proclaimed “CEO of Sarcasm”, and Anthony “Antho” Tran, Montreal-based content creator, podcaster and first-time all inclusive getaway-goer, on a series of in-the-moment, humourous videos and social media content through street-style interviews and first-hand experiences in destination. Through thoughtful questions and sharp wit, Clive and Antho will help Sunwing bring feel-good moments from the city streets to paradise in a variety of fun and dynamic ways.

“Over the years, as both a customer and partner, Sunwing has treated me with respect and has given me the freedom to create content in my own fashion,” said Clive Felice of Dads with Attitude. “I love the excitement of meeting new people, seeing their true personalities and listening to the funny stories they have to share. Working with this brand to bring Canadians’ stories to light and ask the questions we don’t normally is a great way to bring the fun this summer, and I’m honoured to be collaborating with the Sunwing team.”

Antho Tran is taking a different approach from his unique lens – hearing from fellow Canadians on what he can expect and look forward to on his first all inclusive getaway: “I'm really excited for my first all inclusive experience with Sunwing and to share it with my partner. I had no idea how convenient Sunwing vacations were and that my experience includes flights, transfers and the hotel. There's so much to look forward to, from all-you-can-eat meals to discovering new places and activities on excursions with my girlfriend!”

What’s Clive most looking forward to? “Not cooking or cleaning dishes – that is a vacation on its own, though I'm sure the kids are looking forward to the water park. My son’s been training to fight the waves, so I bet he’ll go for a few rounds.”

Clive gives his followers a sneak peek at what’s to come this summer with Sunwing as he took to the streets of Toronto to ask locals the burning question: “Summer vacations – with or without kids?” Watch his first video at the following link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CrONoXLxNiL/. Meanwhile, Antho talks to Montrealers about how he should prep for his first all inclusive vacation. Watch his first video at the following link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CrOUNJeA0c3/. Canadians are encouraged to keep an eye out for more fun, feel-good content from Clive and Antho on their Instagram and TikTok channels that will continue throughout the summer months.

“We’ve got an exciting summer planned and we’re thrilled to kick off the season with Clive Felice and Antho Tran to help deliver the feel-good experiences our customers are craving,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunwing Travel Group. “Recent research has shown that travel is a leading source of Canadians’ most impactful moments, and between great deals on the resorts they love and amazing giveaways they won’t want to miss, we’re committed to helping to ensure our customers can make unforgettable memories in the tropics this summer.”

The tour operator’s summer initiative is supported by recent Sunwing survey research that highlights the growing importance Canadians place on travel for creating cherished memories, including cultivating deeper bonds with their loved ones (51%), developing an eagerness and excitement for exploring the world (55%) and fostering personal growth (34%), and will be driven by a number of marketing and social media activities paired with vibrant visual creatives with the goal to inspire travel lovers to reconsider how they summer vacation and help make lasting memories in paradise.

Sunwing will also feature a sizzling lineup of promotions and hot deals to hotter destinations, like the boutique paradise of Cayo Largo and the always popular Cancun, to help customers get more out of their summer getaways while saving more upfront. Customers can take advantage of attractive prices, including under $999 deals on packages to Cuba during the tour operator’s Summer Starts Now Sale. Travellers can also look forward to exciting contests and spur-of-the-moment giveaways from Sunwing throughout the summer, helping customers bring spontaneity back to their vacations in a big way.

Sunwing enables experience-hungry Canadians to get the best value on their all inclusive adventures, and this summer, feel-good vacations come hand-in-hand with more perks and more value – it’s the Sunwing Guarantee. Customers who book a vacation package receive their first checked bag free (a value of $100+ roundtrip), hotel transfers* included for a seamless experience, the lowest price on change and cancellation protection with Sunwing’s Worry Free coverage options and access to the largest assortment of hotels from any tour operator in Canada.

Follow and visit @sunwingvacations on TikTok at tiktok.com/@sunwingvacations and on Instagram at instagram.com/sunwingvacations to stay up to date on Sunwing’s summer initiatives.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee955503-c74f-44df-8c03-d31ac65e4497



