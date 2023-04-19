Lawsuit Notice: NYSE: UP Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. should contact the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) shares.

Investors who suffered losses in excess of $100,000 with shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 19, 2023. NYSE: UP investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



A lawsuit was filed against Wheels Up Experience Inc. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls, that Wheels Up’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill, that as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.