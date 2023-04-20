A District Turns to Elevate K-12 To Solve Critical Challenges that Exacerbate the Teacher Shortage Crisis

How Rural and Urban School Districts are Solving One of the Biggest Obstacles to Delivering Exceptional Learning Experiences
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The national teacher shortage is taking a toll on delivering exceptional learning experiences for K-12 students. However, the teacher shortage is not the only challenge that is stressing educator outcomes and student achievement across rural and urban districts. Many districts, like Lancaster Independent School District, just south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, are caught in a position where they have to compete against neighboring districts for educators, resources, and federal funding.
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Cassandra Barker explains, "The problem hit us doubly hard… We're competing against the best of the best, but we're just outside the driveable range of where so many teachers want to live, work and raise families. Dallas districts have one very real challenge to overcome. We have both...candidate shortage and highly competitive neighbors."
However, accepting reality as destiny was not an option for Barker. An experienced educator herself, Barker understood what was at stake and insisted that students need to be educated, benchmarks need to be met, and learning gaps need to be eliminated — regardless of the hand the district was dealt. And as someone who has held leadership positions in the private sector, served as a consultant to public educators, and worked as a strategist in curriculum development, she recognized that fresh thinking, rigorous commitment, and a culture of innovation are what's needed in the modern public school system to succeed.
To solve the challenge, Dr. Barker assembled a task force of educators to identify and implement the eventual solution. An emphasis was placed on minimizing disruption and, to the greatest extent possible, neutralizing any achievement gaps that might arise as they considered non-traditional alternatives to solving the double-edged teacher shortage the Lancaster Independent School District was facing. Multiple approaches, methodologies, technologies, and solutions were considered. One, in particular, soon emerged as the most attractive innovation in an imperfect world — Elevate K-12.
Elevate is not virtual learning. It's not online learning modules that students administer themselves. And while it may not be as optimal as having live, certified teachers present physically in the classroom, "It might just be the next best thing," Ashley Tippit, Academic Coordinator-Secondary RLA & Advanced Academics in the district, says. "Nothing can replace having a real teacher in a classroom. But this is close."
Rather than facing the complex and dire decision of having to choose between finding a non-certified substitute, reverting to asynchronous learning, or canceling the class altogether, Elevate K-12 enables schools to bring synchronous learning to every student in the classroom, on the school’s bell schedule. They deliver LIVE teaching with certified teachers, groundbreaking but intuitive technology, and curriculum that meets all state standards and the unique needs of each district that adopts it.
A year later, the numbers were in. In one building delivering Biology class to 10th graders, the performance of students in a classroom learning curriculum delivered by Elevate K-12 teachers was on par with that of the students in a classroom with the district's traditional teacher teaching — a professional with a reputation for some of the best student achievement outcomes in the entire district.
"It's been nothing short of amazing," Erica Butler, Secondary Science Academic Coordinator, now observes, closely monitoring and reviewing the performance data. What began as optimistic apprehension has become enthusiastic confidence as the Lancaster district has gone on to integrate Elevate K-12 instruction methodology into additional buildings and classrooms in the district.
About the Company:
Elevate K-12: Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live streamed instruction into K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12's unique live instructional model to solve their teacher shortage challenges and overuse of long-term substitutes or underqualified teachers. Its innovative, tech-enabled service comprises Proprietary Live Instructional Management Technology, Live Instruction Service, Curriculum and Classroom Management to provide the necessary tools for collaborative teaching and learning that emulates the engaging experience of a real, physical classroom. Elevate K-12 serves over 750 schools in hundreds of districts across the U.S. with a network of almost 4,000 teachers, offering 50 different live stream classes for K-12 students.
