Largest Exhibit of LEGO Creations Built by Lego Professionals coming to Lexington

Rocc Buttliere Jonathan Lopes

Only Exhibit of its Kind in America

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lexington, KY is excited to welcome renowned contemporary artists who build entirely with LEGObricks at the Central Bank Center, June 3-4. This is the only traveling exhibition of its kind with the most creations built by professional LEGOArtists under one roof.The exhibition will feature a variety of LEGOmasterpieces from intricate mosaics to life-size sculptures. Visitors will be able to explore the unique art of building with LEGObricks, learn about the creative process, and even build their own LEGO creations.The exhibition is a great opportunity for LEGOfans of all ages to explore the creative possibilities of the world's most iconic building block. It is also a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the power of creativity.The exhibition will have several sessions throughout the day on June 3-4. Admission fee is $15-$25.99. For more information, please visit www.brickuniverseUSA.com