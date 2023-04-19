Largest Exhibit of LEGO Creations Built by Lego Professionals coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexington, KY is excited to welcome renowned contemporary artists who build entirely with LEGO® bricks at the Central Bank Center, June 3-4. This is the only traveling exhibition of its kind with the most creations built by professional LEGO® Artists under one roof.
The exhibition will feature a variety of LEGO® masterpieces from intricate mosaics to life-size sculptures. Visitors will be able to explore the unique art of building with LEGO® bricks, learn about the creative process, and even build their own LEGO creations.
The exhibition is a great opportunity for LEGO® fans of all ages to explore the creative possibilities of the world's most iconic building block. It is also a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the power of creativity.
The exhibition will have several sessions throughout the day on June 3-4. Admission fee is $15-$25.99. For more information, please visit www.brickuniverseUSA.com.
