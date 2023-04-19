Delivery Method: UPS Next Day Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Ms. Vinita D. Gupta Recipient Title Group President-CEO Novel Laboratories, Inc. d.b.a Lupin Somerset B/4 Laxmi Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai 400051

India vinitagupta@lupin.com Issuing Office: Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations Division I United States

Dear Ms. Gupta:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter [CMS # 613385], dated June 11, 2021. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this Warning Letter.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.



Respectfully,

/S/

Lisa Harlan

Program Division Director

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

OPQO Division I

CC:

Mr. Ronald W. Overhiser

Vice President-Operations and Site Head

Novel Laboratories, Inc. d.b.a. Lupin

400 Campus Drive

Somerset, NJ 08873

RonaldOverhiser@lupin.com