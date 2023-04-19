Embracing Sustainable Investment Practices with ESG Investing

Earth Day (Apr. 22) raises awareness around issues impacting the Earth. This year’s theme, “Invest in Our Planet,” focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to be more accountable for actions that affect the health and sustainability of our planet. Investors can play a significant role through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing. Under the premise that “money changes everything,” you can use the power of your investment money to create positive change by investing in companies with better management of ESG factors.