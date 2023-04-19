Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,185 in the last 365 days.

Embracing Sustainable Investment Practices with ESG Investing

Earth Day (Apr. 22) raises awareness around issues impacting the Earth. This year’s theme, Invest in Our Planet,focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to be more accountable for actions that affect the health and sustainability of our planet. Investors can play a significant role through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing. Under the premise that “money changes everything,” you can use the power of your investment money to create positive change by investing in companies with better management of ESG factors. 

You just read:

Embracing Sustainable Investment Practices with ESG Investing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more