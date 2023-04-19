Attorney General Hilgers Hosts 2023 Youth Conference

Lincoln – Yesterday, high school juniors filled the halls of the Nebraska State Capitol, marking a unique day of learning and engagement with those serving in state government. Forty-five students representing numerous Nebraska communities were in attendance at the 2023 Attorney General’s Youth Conference hosted by Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Students from across the state were selected from a pool of applicants who submitted a brief resume of activities, a short essay on a selected Constitutional Amendment.

Students spent the day with the Attorney General hearing from numerous speakers including Lt. Governor Joe Kelly, Senator Beau Ballard, and Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jonathan Papik. They participated in a mock legislative debate and ate lunch at the Governor’s Residence.

Additionally, they received an overview of the Attorney General’s Office from a panel discussion with the AGO Bureau Chiefs and were provided an engaging discussion on oral arguments with the Solicitor General. Youth Conference attendees also explored issues of consumer protection and online safety hosted by the Attorney General’s Outreach Coordinator, Ryan Sothan.