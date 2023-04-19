Fair Market Rent Rate to Begin for FEMA Housing Units

BATON ROUGE, La. – Starting June 1, 2023, FEMA’s normal rent policies will apply to Hurricane Ida survivors living in FEMA’s mobile housing units (MHUs). FEMA had previously authorized a blanket rent reduction for all MHU occupants through May 2023 for survivors of Hurricane Ida.

FEMA will begin sending letters to survivors notifying them of their change in the rent amount along with the rent waiver appeal process by the end of April. Survivors can appeal FEMA’s rent determination if the rent is a financial hardship. The appeal will be based on the family’s income to debt ratio verified by supporting documents regarding expenses and income of the household.

FEMA is committed to providing temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ida survivors as they continue the long-term work of recovery. Since Ida made landfall, FEMA has housed more than 3,800 families in mobile homes, travel trailers and other ready-to-occupy housing.