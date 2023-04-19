Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,189 in the last 365 days.

Fair Market Rent Rate to Begin for FEMA Housing Units

BATON ROUGE, La. – Starting June 1, 2023, FEMA’s normal rent policies will apply to Hurricane Ida survivors living in FEMA’s mobile housing units (MHUs). FEMA had previously authorized a blanket rent reduction for all MHU occupants through May 2023 for survivors of Hurricane Ida.

FEMA will begin sending letters to survivors notifying them of their change in the rent amount along with the rent waiver appeal process by the end of April. Survivors can appeal FEMA’s rent determination if the rent is a financial hardship. The appeal will be based on the family’s income to debt ratio verified by supporting documents regarding expenses and income of the household.

FEMA is committed to providing temporary housing to eligible Hurricane Ida survivors as they continue the long-term work of recovery. Since Ida made landfall, FEMA has housed more than 3,800 families in mobile homes, travel trailers and other ready-to-occupy housing.

You just read:

Fair Market Rent Rate to Begin for FEMA Housing Units

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more