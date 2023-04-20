The Octopus Movement and Dyslexie Font Join Forces to Support the Dyslexic Community Worldwide

The Octopus Movement Proudly Supports Dyslexie Font
Dyslexie Font, supports readers and writers with Dyslexia. The Octopus Movement, being an international neurodiverse and nonlinear movement, is all about it!
Neurodiversity and nonlinear thinking, including dyslexic thinking, are the future.”
— Katherine McCord, COO, The Octopus Movement
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Octopus Movement and Dyslexie Font join forces to support people with dyslexia worldwide. The Octopus Movement, a global community of neurodiverse and nonlinear thinkers, is proud to announce its partnership with Dyslexie Font, a beautiful and innovative font designed specifically to support people with Dyslexia. The Octopus Movement will be advocating for the use of Dyslexie Font and spreading awareness and usage of it worldwide in a joint effort to spread inclusion for people with Dyslexia.
Dyslexie Font is a unique typeface that makes reading easier for people with Dyslexia. The font features larger openings, thicker lines, and special shapes that help Dyslexic readers to better distinguish between the different letters and words. This makes reading more accessible, enjoyable, and less tiring for them, thereby increasing quality of life and work production.
Perry Knoppert, founder of the Octopus Movement, is Dyslexic himself and has experienced firsthand the challenges that come with reading and learning. He believes that Dyslexie Font is the best available support for everyone in the world who has Dyslexia, and cannot wait to spread the word. "This font is a game-changer for people with Dyslexia," said Knoppert. "It allows us to read and learn with more ease, confidence, and joy."
As part of the partnership, the Octopus Movement will use Dyslexie Font in all its global projects, including in the following departments: art, think tanks, education, training, more. The goal is to make Dyslexie Font the standard font for people with Dyslexia worldwide and to raise awareness about Dyslexia and other learning differences.
"We are thrilled to partner with the Octopus Movement and to have their support in advocating for Dyslexie Font," said Christian Boer, Founder of Dyslexie Font. "Our goal is to help people with Dyslexia to read and learn with more ease and enjoyment, and with the Octopus Movement, we can reach more people and make a bigger impact."
“Our two organizations meld perfectly to further our joint mission of inclusion. I am in contact with schools and consultants who are going to help us spread this new tool far and wide, and I cannot wait to see Dyslexie Font become standard in education and workplaces across the globe” says The Octopus Movement COO and Board Member, Katherine McCord.
The Octopus Movement and Dyslexie Font share a common goal of empowering people with Dyslexia, and all neurodiverse and nonlinear people, to reach their full potential. Through this partnership, they hope to create a more inclusive and accessible world for everyone.
