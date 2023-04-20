Bangkok gets a Pot Passport to celebrate its first legal 420 event

A customer shows off a Pot Passport at Wonderland Cannabis store Bangkok
OG Canna Company is excited to announce their 420 event promotions including a unique pot passport.
We're thrilled to be hosting this event to celebrate the first 420 with legal cannabis in Thailand,”
— Benjamin Baskins
BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OG Canna Company is excited to announce their upcoming 420 event celebrating Thailand's first 4/20 where cannabis is legal, which will take place from April 20th - 24th, 2023, at all of our cannabis dispensary locations across Bangkok, including Mary Jane, Cloud Nine, Juicy Buds, and Kush House.
During the event, OG Canna will be giving away thousands of prizes to lucky customers who spend a minimum of 600 baht. Prizes include discounts ranging from 10%-40%, hats, shirts, rolling papers, grinders, and so much more! We are thankful to be partnering with Slim Jim and Mascotte to make these euphoric giveaways possible.
"We're thrilled to be hosting this event to celebrate the first 420 with legal cannabis in Thailand," said Benjamin Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company. "This is our way of giving back to the cannabis community in Thailand, and we can't wait to see everyone come out and join us."
OG Canna Company is also launching our Pot Passport Program that will allow cannabis enthusiasts to take an exciting 4/20 adventure visiting shops around Bangkok to collect stamps in their passport and win a number of great prizes along the way and the chance to become an OG Ambassador if you complete the journey and fill your passport”
“This is going to be a fun cannabis adventure in Bangkok that gives people the chance to explore the cannabis landscape in this amazing city” said Benjamin Baskins.
OG Canna Company is committed to providing high-quality cannabis products and a welcoming environment for cannabis enthusiasts throughout Thailand. This 420 event is just one example of the company's dedication to our customers and the cannabis community.
For more information about the event, please visit any of the participating dispensaries or contact OG Canna Company at info@ogcannacompany.com.
Contact Information:
OG Canna Company
Contact
Email: natalie@ogcannacompany.com
Phone: +66 (0) 985494599
Website: ogcannacompany.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.