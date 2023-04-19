Bidease Welcomes a Seasoned Sales Executive to Lead its Growth Strategy in the Americas Region

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bidease, a leading mobile AdTech company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele Webb as its Head of Sales, Americas. In her new role, Webb will be responsible for executive sales leadership in the region, including developing sales strategy and its execution, brand ambassadorship, and expansion of the team.



Michele brings with her over 15 years of experience in performance marketing, sales, business development, and strategic partnerships to her new position at Bidease. Prior to joining the company, she was Senior Vice President of Growth, US at Smadex by Entravision.

"I am extremely excited to launch my next chapter with Bidease, leading sales & revenue growth in the Americas. Choosing a company that shares my fundamental values - honesty, transparency, professionalism, and candor, was of the utmost importance. Additionally, the company's recent and impressive investments in technology and US-based talent are too compelling to ignore. Combining my leadership abilities and programmatic advertising expertise with a company that puts people and product first, creates the perfect environment for undeniable success. Dream team in the making!" said Webb.

Webb's expertise in sales leadership and strategic partnerships will be instrumental in driving Bidease's growth in the Americas. Her extensive track record of building successful sales teams, as well as amplifying growth across the customer base, will be invaluable as Bidease continues to increase its presence in the region.

"We are thrilled to have Michele join our team and lead our sales efforts in the Americas," said Boris Abaev, CEO of Bidease.

Founded in the USA in 2016 and named one of America's most innovative companies by Fortune in 2023, partnering with S&P 500 companies to drive customer acquisition, new subscribers, and incremental ROAS, Bidease is well-positioned to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in the region and provide exceptional service to its clients and partners.

About Bidease

Bidease is a fully transparent demand-side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world's biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals.

Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first-party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviours at no risk to their clients' bottom line.

The company is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world.

To learn more, visit https://bidease.com/

Dmitry Chudovsky, CMO dc@bidease.com