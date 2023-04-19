Spinakr Solutions Acquires UK-Based Brandworkz, Setting New Market Standards in Technology and Marketing

US-based Spinakr Solutions announces the acquisition of UK software company Brandworkz, the leader in digital and brand asset management software.

DALLAS, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinakr Solutions, LLC ("Spinakr"), a full-service management consulting firm, announces the acquisition of Brandworkz, Ltd ("Brandworkz"), a leading digital and brand asset management platform. This has been a strategic decision to expand their collective global partnership, which began eight years ago in 2015.

Spinakr initially partnered with Brandworkz as their exclusive reseller and implementation partner, working exclusively to expand the platform into the Americas. After almost a decade, there has been an obvious opportunity for both organizations to capitalize on their successful teamwork and reach peak potential in revenue and growth.

Spinakr specializes in creating solutions that manage technology and marketing challenges for mid & large-scale enterprise corporations. The experienced crew at Spinakr is positioned and ready to continue to strengthen the capabilities of the Brandworkz team and their best-in-class brand management platform. Spinakr will be able to offer Brandworkz customers new services, offerings, and personnel to further enhance all that Brandworkz has to offer.

Matt McGaughey, President & CEO of Spinakr, emphasized, "The synergies between our two organizations are clear, and we have proven that our organizations complement one another. Clients can be assured that the premium quality of service will continue to deliver results. We will elevate the Brandworkz platform to give every customer enhanced capabilities and an improved overall experience."

Jens Lundgaard, Founder of Brandworkz, commented: "Brandworkz's purpose has always been to help our clients manage and evolve their brand image and marketing communications in a consistent and efficient manner. With Spinakr's brand, marketing, and technology resources, we will now be able to deliver this at an even higher level."

Version 10 of the Brandworkz platform is due to be released imminently with an overhauled CMS/Brand Guidelines module, enabling admins to easily create and edit elegant and meaningful Brand Guidelines pages, an essential pillar to brand consistency.

Brandworkz clients will also now gain access to Spinakr's world-class team of technology and marketing professionals.

For inquiries, please contact the Spinakr or Brandworkz account representatives at UK: +44 (0)20 7288 9700 or US: +1 214 932 3136, email info@brandworkz.com.

About Spinakr Solutions

Spinakr solves the most complex marketing and technology challenges for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the firm's experts in technology, marketing, branding, and digital solutions help organizations bring ideas to life and put them into operational practice by transforming, streamlining, and leveraging the latest in marketing and technology.

www.spinakr.com

About Brandworkz

Brandworkz is a leading global Brand Management platform trusted by some of the largest brands all over the world. Their award-winning, cloud-based solution centralizes and automates the creation and delivery of marketing materials while ensuring compliance with a company's brand guidelines and positioning, maximizing the productivity of marketers and agencies.

www.brandworkz.com

