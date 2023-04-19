Gerard Daniel Worldwide Acquires Wire Cloth Manufacturers Inc., Creating the Largest Wire Mesh Supplier in North America

HANOVER, Pa., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerard Daniel Worldwide, a Graycliff Partners portfolio company providing wire mesh and filtration solutions across the globe, today announced the acquisition of Wire Cloth Manufacturers (WCM), a manufacturer of woven and welded wire mesh. This strategic acquisition joins Gerard Daniel's technical expertise and already wide-reaching inventory with WCM's product portfolio and well-placed facilities.

Gerard Daniel serves a wide range of commercial B2B customers, focusing on providing OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers with wire, wire cloth and wire cloth components, delivering additional value through unprecedented sourcing strength and inventory management programs. WCM predominantly focuses on the industrial, agricultural and construction industries, along with segments of the B2C market. Together, Gerard Daniel and WCM create the largest wire mesh distribution and filter mesh component company in North America.

Jack Slinger, Gerard Daniel's chief executive officer states, "We are excited to have Wire Cloth Man join Gerard Daniel. They bring a solid team of seasoned employees, focused on efficiently serving their customers. Both companies are looking for opportunities to expand, and bringing them together means we can double the locations we serve our customers from and offer additional products."

In addition to bringing new products to the portfolio, WCM has an online ordering system, allowing customers another way to easily select and purchase wire mesh with minimal interaction. The e-commerce site is perfect for anyone who doesn't require engineering or technical support to make a selection.

"Gerard Daniel is a company whose values align with our own," states Kathy Blaber, chief operating officer for Wire Cloth Manufacturers. She continues, "It's all about taking care of the customer in the best way possible. The two companies coming together is going to benefit our employees and our customers. We wouldn't be making this decision if we didn't firmly believe it was in the best interest of our stakeholders."

"We will continue to serve our customers through the people they have built relationships with and trust," states Slinger, adding there were no immediate plans to change brand strategies or locations.

With over 70 years of experience in wire mesh solutions, Gerard Daniel's applications engineers collaborate with our customers' design teams to solve their technology challenges. They are involved in a wide range of industries including aerospace, vehicles, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, oil, gas, mining, and industrial applications, providing solutions that range from fine particulate fluid filtration at one end of the technology spectrum, to large screens and strainer components at the other. With deep supply chain resources and multiple locations in Europe, Canada and the US, Gerard Daniel is uniquely positioned to respond to customer needs quickly.

WCM is a third-generation family company that was incorporated in 1965 and has grown rapidly in the last 25 years. The company is a leading supplier in the industrial, commercial, and agricultural markets, and serves their customers from three manufacturing and distribution locations. Their materials range from Stainless Steel, Galvanized, PVC Welded Mesh, Hex Netting and Carbon Steel, supplying all wire mesh applications

