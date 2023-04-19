BorgWarner to Expand South Carolina Facility, add 3GWh Battery Pack Production with $42 Million Investment

Investment to create 122 jobs at BorgWarner's existing Seneca, South Carolina facility

facility Plan enables the growth of the company's battery module and pack production in the U.S.

Company received support from the State of South Carolina and Oconee County to aid in the expansion

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner announced today its plan to invest $42 million into the expansion of its Seneca, South Carolina production facility. The investment will be allocated to building and equipment upgrades as well as the development of new manufacturing lines to launch the production of 3GWh of annual battery module capacity, contributing to the growth of the company's battery module and pack production in the U.S.

Over the course of three years, the expansion is expected to create approximately 122 jobs, including production, technical support, manufacturing, engineering, maintenance and supporting function positions. To aid in the expansion, BorgWarner is working closely with the State of South Carolina as well as Oconee County.

"The ability to expand our existing BorgWarner operations producing energy-efficient, clean products is crucial as we continue to 'Charge Forward' toward our goal of enabling lower-emissions transportation," said Volker Weng, Vice President and General Manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Battery Systems. "I want to thank the State of South Carolina and Oconee County for their support in further enabling the launch of new production processes at our Seneca facility, which will provide additional capacity to better meet U.S. customer demands for BorgWarner battery assemblies."

Expansion of the facility is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2023, with an expected completion date of in the first half of 2024.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

