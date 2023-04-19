[Latest Report] India Fantasy Sports Market Size/Share Worth USD 72.06 Billion by 2030 at a 13.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "India Fantasy Sports Market Size, Trends and Insights By Sports Type (Cricket, Football, and Others), By Platform (Website and Mobile Application), By Demographics (Under 25 Years, 25-40 Years, and Above 40 Years), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of India Fantasy Sports Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 25.44 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.98 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 72.06 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The CMI Intelligence Team reports that the increasing number of annual sports events and leagues, such as the IPL T20, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, and ICC Cricket World Cup, along with the rising popularity of various media channels, such as YouTube channels, vlogs, TV shows, blogs, and forums, where experts analyze upcoming trends related to fantasy sports is significant.

India Fantasy Sports Market: Dynamics

The India fantasy sports market has seen significant growth in recent years, with several factors driving the market dynamics.

Here are some of the key dynamics impacting the market:

Increasing the Internet and smartphone penetration : The proliferation of smartphones and the availability of affordable Internet services have led to the widespread adoption of fantasy sports in India. The increased accessibility of digital platforms has made it easier for users to participate in fantasy sports, leading to a rise in the number of users.

: The proliferation of smartphones and the availability of affordable Internet services have led to the widespread adoption of fantasy sports in India. The increased accessibility of digital platforms has made it easier for users to participate in fantasy sports, leading to a rise in the number of users. The popularity of cricket: Cricket is the most popular sport in India, and it has a significant fan base, which has translated into the growth of fantasy sports in the country. Fantasy cricket is the most popular category of fantasy sports in India, and it accounts for a significant share of the overall market.

Cricket is the most popular sport in India, and it has a significant fan base, which has translated into the growth of fantasy sports in the country. Fantasy cricket is the most popular category of fantasy sports in India, and it accounts for a significant share of the overall market. Rise in disposable income: With a rise in disposable income, there has been an increase in discretionary spending on entertainment and leisure activities, including fantasy sports. Users are willing to spend money on in-app purchases, subscription fees, and other features offered by fantasy sports platforms.

With a rise in disposable income, there has been an increase in discretionary spending on entertainment and leisure activities, including fantasy sports. Users are willing to spend money on in-app purchases, subscription fees, and other features offered by fantasy sports platforms. Partnership with sports leagues: Fantasy sports platforms have partnered with major sports leagues, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pro Kabaddi League, to gain visibility and reach a wider audience. These partnerships have also helped to increase user engagement and participation.

Fantasy sports platforms have partnered with major sports leagues, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pro Kabaddi League, to gain visibility and reach a wider audience. These partnerships have also helped to increase user engagement and participation. Legalization and regulation: The Indian government has legalized and regulated fantasy sports, which has brought more transparency and legitimacy to the industry. This has helped to build trust among users and has led to a rise in the number of users and investments in the industry.

In conclusion, the India fantasy sports market has been driven by various factors, including the increasing internet and smartphone penetration, the popularity of cricket, the rise in disposable income, partnerships with sports leagues, and legalization and regulation. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, with new players entering the market and existing players investing in new features and services to engage users.





Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 28.98 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 72.06 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 25.44 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Key Segment By Sports Type, Platform, Demographics, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North India, West and Central India, South India, East India Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

India Fantasy Sports Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the India fantasy sports market. While the pandemic led to the cancellation or postponement of several sports events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL), it also led to an increase in the adoption of fantasy sports as a form of entertainment among users stuck at home. Here are some of the key impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the India fantasy sports market:

A temporary decline in revenue: The cancellation or postponement of major sports events, such as the IPL and the ISL, led to a temporary decline in revenue for fantasy sports platforms. These platforms rely heavily on these events to attract users and generate revenue through sponsorships and advertising.

The cancellation or postponement of major sports events, such as the IPL and the ISL, led to a temporary decline in revenue for fantasy sports platforms. These platforms rely heavily on these events to attract users and generate revenue through sponsorships and advertising. Increase in user engagement: With people staying at home due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, fantasy sports became a popular form of entertainment. Users were able to connect with other users online and participate in fantasy sports leagues, providing a sense of community and social interaction during a time of isolation.

With people staying at home due to lockdowns and social distancing measures, fantasy sports became a popular form of entertainment. Users were able to connect with other users online and participate in fantasy sports leagues, providing a sense of community and social interaction during a time of isolation. Shift in user Behavior: The COVID-19 pandemic led to a shift in user behavior, with users spending more time on digital platforms. This led to an increase in user acquisition for fantasy sports platforms as they could reach a wider audience.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a shift in user behavior, with users spending more time on digital platforms. This led to an increase in user acquisition for fantasy sports platforms as they could reach a wider audience. Return of sports events: The resumption of sports events, albeit with restrictions and safety protocols, led to a gradual recovery in the India fantasy sports market. The IPL and the ISL were both held successfully in 2020, and this helped to boost the revenue and engagement for fantasy sports platforms.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the India Fantasy Sports Market:

Dream11 (Dream Sports Group)

Mobile Premier League (MPL) (Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited)

11 Wickets.com (Ability Games Pvt. Ltd)

BalleBaazi

MyTeam11

MyFab11

Paytm First Games Pvt. Ltd.

Head Digital Works Pvt Ltd.

Fantasy Power 11

Halaplay

Cricplay

Fanfight

Zapak

Sports Junki

My11Circle

Fancy 11

Ftoss

Livepools

Vision11 Private Limited

CrickPe (Third Unicorn Private Limited)

Others

Browse the full "India Fantasy Sports Market Size, Trends and Insights By Sports Type (Cricket, Football, and Others), By Platform (Website and Mobile Application), By Demographics (Under 25 Years, 25-40 Years, and Above 40 Years), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030" Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/india-fantasy-sports-market/

Key Market Segmentation:

CMI Team provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India fantasy sports market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2023-2030. Our report has categorized the market based on sports type, platform, and demographics.

By Sports Type:

By Platform:

Website

Mobile

Application

By Demographics:

Under 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above40Years

By Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

