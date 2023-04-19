Inszone Insurance Services Expands California Footprint with Corbett & Associates Acquisition

Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency.

Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency, based in eastern Ventura County, California, was founded in 1985 by Rick Corbett and his father, Robert Corbett. Over the past three decades, the agency has expanded to serve nearly 4,000 families and businesses across California and Arizona, providing tailored insurance solutions for clients in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

In 2015, Weston Corbett joined the agency, preserving its legacy and dedication to providing premium insurance products and exceptional service. Corbett & Associates specializes in personal, high net worth, investment and commercial property, and business insurance.

The agency's success is attributed to its dedicated team, including Operations Manager Kathy Camitses, Agent Kelly Pink, and Senior Account Executive Cindy Warner, as well as a number of other experienced team members at Corbett & Associates. Their team's success is clear through the agency's impressive 92% client retention rate.

"We are delighted to welcome Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency to the Inszone Insurance family," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance. "Rick and his team have built an outstanding agency, and we are eager to carry on the legacy of exceptional service and personalized insurance solutions for which Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency is renowned."

As a result of the merger, clients of Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency can anticipate receiving the same exceptional service and care they have come to expect, now under the Inszone Insurance brand. The team from Corbett & Associates Insurance Agency will remain intact, and clients will experience no noticeable changes apart from the additional resources this merger provides, such as access to a wider range of insurance carriers and the support and resources of a top national brokerage.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 42 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Texas, and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

