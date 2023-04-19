Rapid Bolsters Industry Leadership Position and Announces Marc Friend as New CEO; Current CEO Iddo Gino to Serve as a Technical Advisor

Company Renews Its Commitment to Enterprises and Developers Alike as It Builds Operational Excellence and Delivers Transformative Technology to Power the API Economy

Rapid, the leading API hub provider that empowers millions of developers and enterprises of all sizes to build, consume and manage APIs, today announced that Marc Friend was named as its new CEO, enhancing the company's leadership position and building operation excellence that sets the company up for the next phase of growth. As part of the transition, Iddo Gino, Rapid's founder, will continue to support the company as a technical advisor.

"Rapid has grown at an incredible rate in the past six years, and I'm extremely proud of what we have accomplished," said Iddo Gino, Rapid's founder. "As the company enters its next phase and expands its presence in the enterprise market, I believe now is the right time for me to step down and hand over the CEO responsibility to Marc Friend. Marc's deep expertise in managing high-growth organizations combined with his data-driven approach and long-standing relationship with the venture capital community made him an ideal candidate to lead Rapid through its next chapter."

Marc Friend has more than 30 years of experience as CFO, COO, board member, and VC investor, driving the transformation of several SaaS enterprises and consumer internet companies from startups to multimillion-dollar organizations. As a CFO, Marc has been a trusted advisor to boards and CEOs with a focus on scaling operations globally. Marc has a track record of growth, profitability, and successful exits, and he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Marc and the executive leadership team will be focused on building operational excellence and creating experiences that delight Rapid's global customer base. Rapid already offers the largest public hub for APIs in the world, with several well-known brands leveraging the company's API Hub for Enterprise to unleash API innovation across their ecosystems. Rapid will make additional investments to grow this important community.

"There is an immense market opportunity in the API space as companies embrace the next wave of digital transformation, and Rapid is extremely well-positioned to capitalize on that change, positively transforming software development," said Marc Friend, Rapid's CEO.

"Iddo is a visionary leader who has taken Rapid from a concept to its current unicorn status, successfully leading the company through four rounds of funding. I am excited and humbled to be selected to build on Iddo's vision and expand Rapid's influence in the market and customer footprint."

About Rapid

Rapid is the leading API Hub provider. It's the first API Hub built for the cloud and has the largest developer community of more than 4 million developers. Only with the Rapid API Hub can individual developers and businesses of all sizes build, consume, and manage their APIs, rapidly building what's next. Fortune 500 companies trust the Rapid API Hub. Learn more here.

