Thousands of Employees at Companies Across the U.S. to Participate in Earth Day Wellness Workshops Led by Gardenuity

More than 4,000 employees from over a dozen companies across the country will take part in gardening for wellness workshops led by Gardenuity surrounding Earth Day, April 22.

Gardenuity, a gardening for wellness company, will lead employee teams across the U.S. in wellness inspired workshops throughout this month. Each participant, from companies such as Deloitte, TIME Inc., Amdocs, Heraeus, Inc., AMLI, Scuba Analytics, and others, will plant a portable garden alongside Gardenuity Chief Executive Officer Donna Letier through virtual workshops that focus on how personal health impacts the health of the planet. Employees will plant vegetables, herbs and other plants that lead to healthier eating, and the act of gardening will bring several benefits including stress reduction, employee engagement, team building, planet health awareness, and increased productivity.

"The official Earth Day 2023 theme is ‘Invest in Our Planet,' and this goes hand-in-hand with companies investing in the well-being of their employees. Burned out people will burn out the planet," said Letier. "Along with our corporate partners, we are investing in people so they can be prepared to better invest in the needs of the planet and be more productive in their work."

"Gardenuity and our corporate partners understand the concerns about planetary health and the overall health of their employees, especially upon Earth Day," said Gardenuity Chief Operating Officer Doug Platts. "That's why we developed the Earth Day Wellness Workshops, and why we are focused on ‘Getting Dirty for Good' as Gardenuity's commitment to bring gardens and gardening experiences to people wherever they live, work, and play. We are working to make a real difference in people's lives, the communities we serve, and the planet we share."

Gardenuity works with hundreds of companies of all sizes throughout each year.

About Gardenuity

Gardenuity is a technology enabled business bringing gardens and gardening experiences into the health and wellness category. The company delivers customized container gardens and gardening experiences to consumers and corporations across the country.

About Donna Letier

Donna is the co-founder and CEO of Gardenuity. Prior to founding the company, she spent 20 years in leadership roles within operations, brand marketing, and product development. Donna takes a data driven approach to business opportunities, always bringing the consumer point of view into focus. She lives in Dallas with her husband Scott Letier and two daughters, one of whom is a Special Olympic Gold Medalist.

