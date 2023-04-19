New Clinic for Young Children with Autism Hosts Grand Opening in Northwest Indiana

MUNSTER, Ind., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in diagnosis and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on April 20 to celebrate the grand opening of a new clinic in northwest Indiana. Caravel specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. Located at 10419 Calumet Avenue in Munster, the clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where young children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them.

"We change lives through ABA therapy," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "This is evidence-based therapy that helps children with autism reach their greatest potential. We want all children to have access to the highest quality autism care available, so we are stepping up to build clinics where families have struggled to find providers."

As part of its commitment to achieving the best ABA outcomes in the field, Caravel has developed a proprietary outcomes platform called PathTap™. Using PathTap™, Caravel's clinicians can track individual client progress in real-time with results data that quickly identifies ways to fine-tune each child's therapy to reach the best outcomes. Since 2022, Caravel has demonstrated significant growth in clinical outcomes with an increase of 34% on targeted clinical quality components for its clients.

"Our innovative therapy approach leads to better outcomes and happier lives for the entire family," according to Maggie Ealy, MA, BCBA, clinical director and lead BCBA at Caravel/Munster. "ABA therapy has the greatest impact during the early developmental years, so we're excited to bring this new resource to young children in northwest Indiana."

Caravel also offers evaluation, diagnosis, family support, and counseling services. For more information, call 219-217-3648 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

