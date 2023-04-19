Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Report 2023: Rising Use of Smart Devices and Content Streaming Services Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global automatic content recognition market grew from $3.41 billion in 2022 to $4.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%. The automatic content recognition market is expected to grow to $12.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.1%.

Major players in the automatic content recognition market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Digimarc Corporation, Apple Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., ArcSoft Corporation Limited., ACRCloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Vobile, Inc., Kantar Media, Ivitec, VoiceInteraction, Gracenote, VoiceBase, Inc., and Beatgrid Media B.V.

Automatic content recognition refers to a client application's (typically a smartphone or media tablet app's) ability to identify a content element within its proximity to audio, video, or digital image by sampling a portion of the audio or video (or image), processing the sample, and comparing it with a source service that identifies content by unique characteristics such as audio or video fingerprints or watermarks. The automatic content recognition are used to help viewers or listeners remember details about the content they watched or heard.

The main types of automatic content recognition are audio, video, & image recognition, voice & speech recognition, real-time content analytics, security & copyright management. Automatic content recognition is used by the audio, video, & image recognition for a computer-powered camera's capacity to recognize and detect objects or features in a digital image or video.

Audio, video, & image recognition refer to software's capacity to recognize things, locations, people, writing, and actions in images. The components are of hardware, software which are deployed either on cloud, on-premises.

The applications are audience segmentation & measurement, broadcast monitoring, advertisement targeting & pricing, content filtering, and other applications. The verticals include media and entertainment, consumer electronics, retail & e-commerce, education, and automotive.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in automatic content recognition. Major companies in the automatic content recognition market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developing the automatic content recognition market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automatic content recognition market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in automatic content recognition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the automatic content recognition market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The rising use of smart devices and content streaming services is expected to propel the growth of the automatic content recognition market. Smart TVs are essentially televisions with built-in streaming apps, that can stream content (video, music, movies, and sports) using a streaming device or app by connecting the TV or home theatre to the internet. Due to the pandemic (COVID-19), many people will be confined at home starting in 2020, and smart devices and content streaming devices are skyrocketed and increased the subscribers for content streaming platforms.

For instance, in June 2022, counterpoint a US-based technology research company published an article in the economic times stating that the Indian smart tv market raised to 33% in Q1 2022. Currently, 89% of India's TV market is made up of smart TVs.

In February 2021, the business standard published an article stating that amazon fire tv users are been doubled in 2020 in India. Amazon did not provide sales figures for India but stated that the number of monthly active fire TV users worldwide surpassed 50 million users. Therefore, demand for automatic content recognition will rise as the prevalence of the increasing use of smart devices and content streaming services rises.

