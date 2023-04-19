Global Law Firm Greenberg Traurig Celebrates Earth Day, Month

Several offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are celebrating Earth Month and Earth Day through participation in events around the world.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 19, 2023

Several offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are celebrating Earth Month and Earth Day through participation in events around the world. Greenberg Traurig is a member of the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s Green Power Partnership Program and powers its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy.

Earth Day was created in 1970 by Senator Gaylor Nelson to draw attention to ongoing issues with toxic air and waste. Twenty million Americans participated in the first Earth Day, eventually leading to the formation of the EPA and then the passing of the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act.

Some of the firm's Environmental presentations and events include:



March 1, Feast with the Beasts – Benefitting The Zoo Miami Foundation, Miami

March 7 – 11, Natural Products Expo West, Anaheim

March 8, CREW Orlando – The Multimodal System at OIA – Connecting the Dots with Brightline and SunRail, Orlando

March 12 – 15, Infocast Solar + Wind Finance & Investment Summit, Phoenix

March 14, The J. Clifford Cheatwood American Inn of Court – SCOTUS West Virginia v. EPA and the Major Question Doctrine, Tampa

March 15, Pennsylvania Bar Institute's Environmental Law Forum, Philadelphia

March 25, Hillsborough County Bar Association – Judicial Food Festival and Pro Bono 5K Run, Tampa

March 28-29, ACI 10th Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, New York

March 31, Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security & Resource Strategy – Environmental and Climate Change Challenges and Opportunities from the Perspective of the Private Sector, Miami

April 1, 24th Annual Miami Riverday, Miami

April 13, National Grants Management Association, "Grants Attorney Q&A" plenary panel discussion, Washington, D.C.

April 17, Urban Land Institute West Palm Beach Development & Investment Forum, West Palm Beach

April 21, Builders Association of South Florida, "Rapid Transit Zone developments and the Live Local Act," Miami

April 22, Earth Day Creek Clean Up, Los Angeles

April 26, Building a Resilient Global Supply Chain: Legal and Blockchain-Based Technical Solutions, London

April 26, Financial Institutions Day of Service with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Greenberg Traurig, Tampa, Chicago, Washington, D.C.

April 27, 7. Jahreskongress Finanzierung, Berlin

May 2, The United States Fashion Industry Association: Hot Topics in a Post Pandemic Supply Chain, New York, Minneapolis

May 10, Association of Corporate Counsel – Things We Know for Sure About the Attorney-Client Privilege That Ain't So: Privilege Pitfalls for In-House Counsel, Philadelphia

Additionally, many GT offices are organizing a photo competition to raise environmental awareness.

For more information addressing current legal issues surrounding environmental regulations, transactions, and more, please subscribe to Greenberg Traurig's E2 Law Blog and E2 Law Podcast.

About Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice represents clients with issues under the environmental and natural resource laws that affect their businesses. The firm's environmental attorneys assist with securing permits and approvals; negotiating and closing transactions; defending clients in enforcement actions; handling a broad range of environmental and toxic tort litigation; ensuring the understanding and satisfaction of regulatory requirements; preparing for and responding to emergencies; crafting approaches for legacy cleanup issues; and developing solutions for product regulation, market access, and environmental policy challenges. Greenberg Traurig received a first-tier ranking in the "Environmental Law" and "Litigation — Environmental" categories in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers 2022 "Best Law Firms" report and was selected as "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360 for 2022.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/global_law_firm_greenberg_traurig_celebrates_earth_day_month/prweb19291751.htm