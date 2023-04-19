CALGARY, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Equium Group ranked second on the 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada List. The organization was featured on the ranking for five consecutive years. This year's ranking, and related stories, appeared in a Special National Report on April 14, 2023, in The Globe and Mail.

The 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. The study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 150,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

About Equium Group:

Founded in Calgary in 2011, Equium Group is a fully integrated, award winning real estate organization specializing in condominium, commercial and residential real estate services. Equium Group's current portfolio under management is valued in excess of 3.4 billion dollars across 12 million square feet.

Equium Group was the recipient of the Consumer's Choice Award for top Property Management company in Southern Alberta for the last five consecutive years. The real estate organization was also featured as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies by Maclean's Magazine, Canadian Business Magazine, The Financial Times and The Globe & Mail's Report on Business Magazine for the last four consecutive years.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists.

