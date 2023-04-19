Billie Jo Nutter Joins the Board of Lightning Step, Bringing Extensive Healthcare Services and Healthcare Information Technology Expertise

Lightning Step today announced the appointment of Billie Jo Nutter to its Board. Ms. Nutter is a proven leader in healthcare services and HCIT. Ms. Nutter was most recently CEO of Casamba, a leading provider of cloud-based EMR and analytics software products to over 23,000 facilities, including 98% of large hospital chains. Ms. Nutter has a long history of successfully building organizations and scaling products and operational capabilities through organic and inorganic initiatives while navigating complex regulatory environments to drive overall business success.

"We are excited to welcome Billie Jo to the Lightning Step family," said Kirk Monroe, CEO of Lightning Step. "Billie Jo is highly respected in the healthcare services and HCIT markets, and all of us at Lightning Step are eager to be able to leverage her significant expertise and industry knowledge. We are confident Billie Jo will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, enhance our platform and better serve our customers," added Mr. Monroe.

"I look forward to working with the Lightning Step team, the Board and Gallant Capital Partners to help drive forward the mission of this incredible organization. With the support of Gallant Capital Partners and their proprietary value creation framework (OTX) coupled with the unrivaled experience of the Lightning Step leadership team, I am very confident that we can significantly expand Lightning Step's platform throughout the behavioral health sector," said Ms. Nutter.

About Lightning Step

Based on more than 100 years of collective personal and professional experience as former treatment center owners, operators, and clinicians, Lightning Step provides an integrated CRM, EMR, and RCM platform designed for behavioral health and addiction treatment centers, helping operators to streamline patient care from intake to discharge, improving interdepartmental workflow, operational efficiencies, and patient outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.lightningstep.com.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit: www.gallantcapital.com.

