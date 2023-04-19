KetoCon 2023 is Coming to Austin, TX, in April. Martha Carlin Presenting on Gut Health & Insulin Resistance

Q1 Productions is organizing KetoCon 2023 in Austin, TX, from April 21-23, focusing on the benefits of a keto lifestyle. Martha Carlin, a nationwide expert in microbion and fitness, will discuss "How Gut Health Impacts Insulin Resistance, Metabolic Output, and Ketosis" on April, 21st. BiotiQuest, exhibiting their revolutionary probiotics, can be found at booth 526. The conference promises to provide valuable insights into achieving better metabolic outcomes while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KetoCon 2023 will take place at The Palmer Center in Austin from April 21-23. Q1 Productions, a leader in wellness-centric events, will organize the conference series focusing on the benefits of utilizing ketosis, biohacking, sleep hygiene, and various nutritional protocols to improve metabolic health. One of the breakout session speakers for this year's event will be Martha Carlin.

Martha is a nationally recognized expert in gut health and microbiome research who founded The BioCollective to advance research on gut bacteria and health. She will present her talk "How Gut Health Impacts Insulin Resistance, Metabolic Output, and Ketosis" on Friday, April 21, at 1:40 pm on Breakout Stage 1. During the talk, she will discuss how gut health is integral to achieving optimal metabolic outcomes and how it can help impact insulin resistance in those following a keto lifestyle.

In addition to the presentations, this year's event will feature an exhibition hall with multiple vendors showcasing their latest products and innovations related to keto lifestyle topics, such as probiotics. BiotiQuest, Carlin's brand, which offers revolutionary probiotics for better gut health, will be an exhibitor.

Attendees of KetoCon 2023 can stop by booth 526 to learn more from BiotiQuest about their products and how they can support a healthy microbiome and overall health.

KetoCon 2023 allows attendees to learn about the benefits of a keto lifestyle while networking with vendors devoted to creating products centered around good metabolic health. Speakers at this year's event, such as Ben Azadi, Dr. Mindy Pelz, and more, bring years of knowledge and experience that can provide valuable insights into achieving their health goals and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This conference series promises something for everyone looking to enhance their lives through physical well-being, so mark your calendars now for KetoCon 2023!

Media Contact

Martha Carlin, BiotiQuest, 1 720-576-0440, martha.carlin@biotiquest.com

SOURCE BiotiQuest