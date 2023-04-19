FORUM CREDIT UNION DIGITAL INSURANCE AGENCY SHATTERS INSURANCE SALES RECORD IN MARCH 2023

Through BUNDLE by Insuritas, FORUM Insurance Services was able to increase agency awareness and leverage digital automation to achieve record sales.

The most successful agencies are the result of close collaboration, active engagement, and partnership between the financial institution and the agency operation at BUNDLE by Insuritas. ” — Donna Jermer, EVP and CMO

EAST WINDSOR, CT, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces that FORUM Credit Union’s insurance agency recorded its highest ever sales month in March 2023. Since August of 2021, Insuritas has launched and operated FORUM Insurance Services through its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform, BUNDLE by Insuritas. With this partnership, FORUM Credit Union offers its members the auto, home, and commercial insurance products they purchase every year, while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

Donna Jermer, EVP & CMO at Insuritas noted, “This is an excellent example demonstrating how the most successful agencies are the result of close collaboration, active engagement, and partnership between the financial institution and the agency operation at BUNDLE by Insuritas. It’s a powerful confirmation that a credit union or bank can play the critical role of trusted insurance advisor to their customers for insurance purchases that 100% of their customers have to make every year.”

In this case, FORUM Credit Union’s insurance agency was able to leverage Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, Lily, to identify high-intent leads using BUNDLE’s suite of predictive analytics and advanced digital automation to drive interested members towards the agency to obtain an insurance quote on the communication channel of their preference.

Jermer continued, “As consumers continue to look for trusted platforms to shop and buy insurance through, financial institutions are rapidly emerging as the platform of choice where their customers can shop, compare, buy, and renew the insurance policies they need to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their most important assets. FORUM Credit Union’s record sales in March is validation that with AI-powered, human-centric support from BUNDLE by Insuritas, the right agency awareness strategies can be in place to allow customers to seriously consider their financial institution as a source for all their insurance needs.”

In analyzing exactly how FORUM Credit Union’s insurance agency achieved record sales, Insuritas has prepared a case study outlining the strategy, collaboration, and agency awareness tactics that were utilized through BUNDLE by Insuritas. To obtain a copy, please reach out to corporatesales@insuritas.com.

