Cornmeal Market 2023 Driving Factors Forecast Research 2031 | General Mills, Semo Millings, Gruma, Bob’s Red Mill

The introduction of innovative cornmeal by market players in the cornmeal industry to pique customer interest and give a lucrative potential for market growth.

Health benefits associated with consuming cornmeal, increase in demand for gluten free ingredients, rise in use of cornmeal in animal feed product.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟕𝟐𝟗.𝟒𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The corn flour segment was the highest revenue contributor to the cornmeal market, with $276.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $375.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.2%. The others segment is estimated to reach $353.7 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The corn flour and others segments collectively accounted for around 70.5% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 37.9% share.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5471

Health benefits associated with consuming cornmeal, increase in demand for gluten free ingredients, rise in use of cornmeal in animal feed product, and surge in use of cornmeal in bakery products drive the growth of the global cornmeal market. However, availability of substitute products and reduction in the production of corn restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for healthy and nutritious food products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cornmeal market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The cornmeal market for Asia-Pacific is expected to grow as the population is gaining interest in the new corn products in the market. The growing demand for corn in the livestock sector and human consumption has led to trade deficits and reliance on imports to meet its demand. Other regions analyzed in the report are North America, Europe, & LAMEA.

Leading Key Players

The players operating in the global cornmeal industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their cornmeal market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include General Mills, Semo Millings, Gruma, Archer Daniels Midland, Bob’s Red Mill, Tate and Lyle, Bunge, Associated British Foods, Lifeline Foods, and Dover corn product ltd.

Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/13ad3fe42efa8b11abd15fad6dd1b605

Based on form, the corn flour segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cornmeal market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to increased expenditures on corn flour in hotels, restaurants, and others, demand for corn flour is predicted to expand significantly. However, the corn grits segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to expansion of use of cornmeal in retail stores, restaurants, café, and bakery sectors.

Reason to Buy:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Cornmeal Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cornmeal Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5471

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 89% of the global cornmeal market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Conventionally produced cornmeal meals guarantee a very good quantity of proteins and nutrients for each youngster and adult, which, in turn, drives the segment. However, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the fact that its eco-friendly and beneficial for farmers.

Browse Similar Reports:

Food Starch Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-starch-market-A06030

Roasted Corn Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/roasted-corn-market-A11053

Polyphenol Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.